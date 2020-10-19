The Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor wants to streamline the process for when residents disagree with a decision made by the borough about private property, animal welfare, taxpayer exemptions or paratransit eligibility.
Mayor Bryce Ward’s plan would create a new Board of Appeals and a new borough appeals officer, who would be hired on a case-by-case basis.
The appeals panel and appeals officer would assume responsibilities currently held by the Planning Commission, the Animal Control Commission, the Platting Board, the Public Transportation Advisory Commission and the Borough Assembly.
A public hearing on Ward’s proposal is scheduled for Thursday.
The goal is to make appeals faster and easier for borough residents, Ward said.
“We have done our best to identify what we feel is the most streamlined, efficient and concise way of doing appeals within the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” the mayor told the assembly at a Committee of the Whole meeting. “Now with that being said, I am very open to ideas and suggestions on how we can make this process better.”
Ward said the process now is cumbersome for some residents. For example, one resident who wanted to subdivide property as permitted under borough code had to wait 14 months while neighbors exhausted their rights to contest the subdividing.
“They complied with all of the borough rules and yet had to defend that for 14 months,” Ward said.
The borough processes about a dozen appeals a year, and that number is climbing, according to Christine Nelson, director of the Department of Community Planning, which handles most of the appeals.
Ward’s ordinance would disband the Public Transportation Advisory Commission, which Ward said has been inactive.
The Board of Adjustment, which handles certain land use appeals, would also be supplanted by the Board of Appeals. The Borough Assembly acts as the Board of Adjustment.
The Planning Commission and the Animal Control Commission met about the mayor’s plan earlier this year and both unanimously oppose the idea.
Members said the new appeals board and appeals officer would lack subject matter expertise.
Ward’s measure, Ordinance No. 2020-02, was introduced in January and has been a work in progress.
If adopted, the Board of Appeals would have three members and two alternates and would take up appeals of borough staff decisions.
“The chair shall have previous experience adjudicating disputes and the demonstrated ability to apply law to facts or be admitted to the Alaska bar,” the ordinance states. “All members should have adjudicatory experience or experience serving on a board or commission. A member of the board may hold no other appointed or elected office with the borough.”
The new appeals officer would handle appeals of decisions made by a commission.
“The appeals officer shall not hear arguments nor take additional testimony or other evidence,” the ordinance states. “An appeal shall be heard solely on the basis of the record established before the lower administrative body, the notice of appeal, and the parties’ briefs.”
Currently, the Animal Control Commission hears appeals on animal bite cases and has the power to call for an animal to be euthanized. Ward wants those cases to be heard by the Board of Appeals.
The types of property-related appeals that would go to the Board of Appeals or an appeals officer include grandfather rights decisions, amnesty decisions, zoning permit determinations, and revocations of conditional use permits.
The board would additionally take up appeals with respect to floodplain management.
Under Ward’s plan, decisions by the Borough Assessor with respect to certain property tax exemptions would go to the Board of Appeals.
