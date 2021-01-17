The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District has offered in-person learning since the first day of school five months ago while other Alaska school districts started the school year online and are just beginning to phase in students.
Superintendent Randy Trani feels like the district has been successful in offering in-person public education during the coronavirus pandemic, he said during an hour-long interview last week.
Students and staff have gotten ill, but few people have caught or spread COVID-19 at school, and no one has died, according to Trani. No Mat-Su school has closed due to COVID-19 since before Thanksgiving. And he could think of no example among the district’s hundreds of documented cases of COVID-19 of it passing from a student to a teacher.
How did they do it? A face mask requirement. Their in-building student population dropped by about a third, helping with social distancing. They set up a rapid response system for when a positive case is identified.
The Mat-Su district has about 19,000 students and 46 schools and is the largest district in Alaska to hold in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trani said on Thursday that the amount of school closures due to potential virus exposure turned out to be much lower than administrators had anticipated. Some schools in his district haven’t closed at all. The majority that have closed due to COVID-19 were shut down for five days or less, he said. When schools close, students pivot to remote learning.
When a student or staff member reports a positive COVID-19 test, the school district has systems in place for identifying close contacts, or the people who may have been exposed, who are then sent home.
“They aren’t in school so if they do eventually test positive, we stopped that chain reaction spread that happens in the prisons or the meatpacking plants,” Trani said.
In all, the school district has logged more than 650 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. Cases are self-reported. Most cases are from community spread, Trani said. In-school transmission is uncommon.
Trani described a couple of scenarios where people have caught the virus at school. One involved coworkers eating lunch together in a breakroom. The other involved student athletes. In both examples, Trani said people had gotten too relaxed with virus mitigation practices.
“We had it go through some of our volleyball teams in an environment where they weren’t socially distancing and they weren’t wearing their masks,” Trani said.
The school with the most days closed since August due to COVID-19 was closed for 20 days, he said.
High schools have higher coronavirus case rates and more closures. Trani attributed that to teenagers hanging out and having more independence and better mobility than younger children.
“We’ve had some schools that have never been closed a single day and then we’ve had some that have been closed about 25 % of the time,” he said. “All the ones that have been closed for significant time periods are secondary schools.”
The COVID-19 case rate at the Mat-Su district is lower than the case rate in the larger community. Trani thinks reinforcing public health protocols in schools helps make the whole community safer because students bring those practices with them when they leave school.
“It helps to have seven and a half hours a day where they are being taught and made to do it and screened every day for symptoms,” Trani said.
The school district has adopted multiple practices aimed at keeping students from mixing in large groups.
Jillian Morrissey, the district’s public information officer, said about a third of the district’s families chose to homeschool or opted for online learning, enabling schools to reduce class sizes.
At elementary schools, playground space is divided among cohorts of children who take turns using a defined section of the playground.
Trani said they reduced the number of classes at the high school level, cutting the number of passing periods in half. They also reduced the number of days high school students attend school from five to four. Fridays are for online learning.
Some schools added a lunch period to help students spread out. Schools also expanded the areas where students are allowed to eat.
The hours of the school day in the Mat-Su school district did not change.
Masks are required indoors, but not outdoors on playgrounds, and children are allowed to use playground structures, Trani said.
Hand-washing and sanitizing are encouraged, but Trani said he is much more concerned about airborne spread of the virus.
Parents have been good about keeping symptomatic students home, and students have been good about wearing face masks at school, Trani said.
“Yes, there has been resistance to masks. It hasn’t been students. Students are pretty darned compliant,” he said.
He said the resistance comes from adults asked to mask up at after-school events.
The superintendent said public education workers were nervous about going back to school in August. He doesn’t blame them.
“We are all afraid of the unknown,” he said. “You don’t know what is going to happen so you imagine the worst.”
At the Mat-Su school district, those anxiety levels dropped as the school year pressed on and people saw that mitigation practices work, Trani said.
One lesson they learned is that identifying close contacts and helping with the flow of reporting is more time consuming than they expected.
Trani said schools need to make sure they have processes in place for quickly finding and isolating potential close contacts after positive cases are reported.
“What we were probably least prepared for was how much time it takes to manage identifying potential close contacts,” Trani said.
The school district found they needed to create information systems that could be accessed by other government agencies, such as the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Trani advises school districts opening schools during the pandemic to be willing to adapt.
“You are going to need to be flexible, and you are going to have to be a learning machine,” the superintendent said.
