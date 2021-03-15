Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is closed to volunteers, limits patient visits and has scaled back service in the cafeteria.
Classroom learning has resumed across the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. But the district carefully tracks new COVID-19 cases, school by school, every day.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks will hold commencement May 1, yet extraordinary measures will be undertaken to protect everyone’s health. Graduating students and their guests will have to stay inside their vehicles for the ceremony.
Welcome to a new normal, in and around Fairbanks. Daily activities at large organizations that transact with the public are returning fully with well-defined precautions and procedures that are unlikely to change soon.
Guidelines may ease, depending on new COVID-19 cases. The heightened vigilance is here to stay.
“As we look toward the fall, we are aiming to have as many in-person classes as possible, with the understanding that if changes are needed, we absolutely will put them in place,” said Marmian Grimes, UAF spokesperson. “We expect things to evolve over time.”
For example, UAF has been housing students in single-person dorm rooms to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Plans for fall 2021 are to allow roommates again for students who want them.
Commencement will go on, as usual. But for the first time, students and their guests will be confined to their vehicles to impose safe social distancing for hundreds of attendees. The commencement will take place in parking lots south of the Patty Center.
“It will be a drive-in movie style commencement,” Grimes said.
The University of Alaska has defined protocols, with the Fairbanks campus given some leeway. For the spring term:
• Classes are conducted in-person and remotely.
• Student activities are held remotely and in small groups, with physical distancing requirements.
• Campus facilities are open with reduced capacity, including the Student Recreation Center, Wood Center and Rasmuson Library.
• Many employees work from home, though offices and the campus are staffed to ensure students can access services they need.
Professors teaching in person are seeing classrooms re-arranged with desks and seats spaced further apart. Instructors are encouraged to wipe down areas frequently with sanitizing supplies in every classroom.
Face coverings are required at all university campuses and facilities, across the university system. Meetings and events for employees are online when possible.
“We have used information from public health and higher education resources to develop a plan to protect educational access and keep Nanook Nation healthy,” is the statement on a special COVD-19 page set up on the university website.
Fairbanks-area schools
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District also has well-defined health-safety protocols that will stay in effect, in the near future.
The district will continue to implement best practices, informed by health officials and the medical community, to protect students and staff.
“We continue to learn from this experience,” said Timothy Doran, school board president. “Masks are required unless students have a medical waiver,” he said.
In-class instruction re-opened in January 2021 for all students. Two-thirds of students have returned to classroom learning, Doran said.
But 600 students in 2020-21 transitioned to the district’s BEST home-schooling program. No one is certain whether that trend will continue as a result of the COVID-19 virus, but the district is paying close attention to the numbers.
The School Board is operating in what the district describes as the Red Zone. Protocols will change as the city, state and nation emerge from the pandemic.
The district is working in innovative ways. It is surveying parent interest in a more robust e-learning program that enables students to receive remote instruction by district teachers. Students stay enrolled in their home school but receive remote instruction from a district teacher “uninterrupted by school closures.”
The district emphasizes that e-learning provides a “consistent and reliable plan for students and families,” by offering specially trained teachers, approved courses and a curriculum that meets graduation requirements.
The district hosts a popular COVID-19 Cases Dashboard on its website that lists cases by school and is updated frequently. The transparency seems to be making a difference, in updating families about the virus. On March 12:
• There were 124 confirmed COVID-19 student cases districtwide since August 2020, out of 11,260 students.
• There were a 150 confirmed staff cases districtwide for the same period, out of 1,900 employees.
• Most schools reported no active cases. The district defines active cases as lab-confirmed cases in the last 14 days.
• The most cases reported by a single school for the 2020-21 school year was West Valley High, at 25.
FMH
Mandatory COVID-19 screening continues at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for everyone who enters the building.
Masks are required. Entry points to the hospital are limited and monitored.
Sick patients at the city hospital are more vulnerable to the lethal effects of the COVID-19 virus. Implementing and enforcing guidelines are essential.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital offers an easy-to-understand, color-coded set of guidelines for visitors, staff and patients to follow. Guidelines are subject to change. But the basic mandates to wear a mask and physical distance are likely to continue.
Alaska may have the highest vaccination rate in the nation — at just over 16 percent — but health officials admit they do not know enough about the virus to understand what percentage of the population inoculated would constitute herd immunity. Typically, it is 95 percent for many diseases.
On March 12, the Fairbanks hospital was operating under a yellow, Level Three alert.
Only one visitor, or support person, was allowed per room for most patients. Patients receiving end-of-life care were permitted to have two visitors.
The hospital was closed to volunteers, community chaplains and “non-critical” contractors. The pharmacy was fully operational, but the cafe and gift shop offered limited service. Medical records must be ordered by phone or mail.
Foundation Health Partners, which owns and operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Clinic and Denali Center, emphasized that visitation rules are “fluid,” as the number of COVID-19 cases are monitored.
Rules may ease — to a Level 2 or Level 1 — as more people receive the vaccine.
But the guidelines and monitoring are here to stay.
