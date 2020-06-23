More money is needed to finish safety enhancements on Fairbanks’ oldest public pool, and some assembly members are thinking about pulling the plug on the project.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center was suggested for demolition in 2018, but public outcry prompted the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly to save the building and invest in safety enhancements while waiting for plans for a new pool.
Those plans have materialized as an aquatics center attached to a $107 million indoor athletics complex. Preliminary design of the new complex is estimated to cost about $400,000, and the funding for that is part of a pending Capital Improvement Program.
The assembly initially appropriated $500,000 toward Mary Siah improvements, later adding $1 million followed by $650,000 last year. Now borough Mayor Bryce Ward is asking for an additional $900,000, bumping up total allocations for the safety repairs to over $3 million.
This latest allocation would pay for removing, and possibly replacing, duct work that was not located where engineers thought it would be. An existing wall is a few inches off and needs to be moved. The facility needs lead paint abatement.
The assembly votes on the funding request Thursday.
“I don’t support putting any more money into Mary Siah,” Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall said in a text message. “It’s time to cut our losses on a building that has well served the public.”
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski agreed.
“(Former) Mayor (Karl) Kassel appears to have been correct in that it would be more efficient to build a new pool than renovate Mary Siah,” he stated in a text message. “The administration keeps busting previous estimates of costs and asking the assembly for more and more taxpayer money. At some point, the assembly and the public need to ask, ‘How much is too much?’”
Assemblyman Jimi Cash said he is disappointed that some of the problems now coming to light were not addressed in the original contractor bid.
“As a contractor myself, it appears to me that maybe the person doing the bid didn’t look closely enough,” Cash said at a committee meeting last week. “If I was the contractor, I would be eating a lot of the costs.”
Dave Halverson, architect/engineer for the borough, said plasterboard covered the ductwork. The contractor could not have seen what was behind the plasterboard.
“We had no idea what the duct routing was or its position,” he told the assembly.
Ward said officials believed the ductwork ran down the center of the facility, not the edge.
“Anytime you remodel a bathroom, there is always more to it than you see from the outside,” the mayor told the assembly. “A pool is basically a big giant bathroom. Unfortunately, there was just a lot of stuff that was just not visible.”
Ward said it pained him to ask the assembly for more funding for Mary Siah.
The pool was built more than 70 years ago and later renovated. Two borough public works directors have said the facility is at the end of its life.
“This is what’s required in order for us to get the facility back open again,” Ward told the assembly.
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford asked what it would take to halt the repairs and “stop our losses.”
Ward said about $1 million has been spent on design and construction so far. More money would need to be spent on securing the facility before the contractor could walk away, he added.
“That is a possibility,” Ward said. “That is why we are bringing this back to the assembly now.”
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski said he thinks the change order requests sound reasonable.
A video tour of the status of the Mary Siah project is available on the homepage of the borough website, www.fnsb.us, and was played for the assembly at its Finance Committee meeting.
Tomaszewski asked for a written list of the project changes requested.
“Many Fairbanks residents use Mary Siah,” he said in a text message. “It needs to have adequate funding to be repaired.”
A group known as Friends of Mary Siah has lobbied and picketed to maintain the pool, which draws older residents and people with physical challenges. Hamme Pool is nearby, but some residents said Hamme lacks the amenities they need.
Last year, Ward said he wanted to address Mary Siah’s most critical needs — replacing corroded pipes and electrical systems and adding seismic bracing to walls — or close it.
A building condition report by Bettisworth North recommended about $8.4 million of work. A new pool was estimated to cost about $14.7 million.
Department of Public Works staff told the assembly that some of the $900,000 is for contingency costs and that, if the appropriation is approved, they hope to spend only about half of the money.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.