An ex-principal at Lathrop and Eielson high schools, Mario Gatto, died from COVID-19 virus on Sunday at the age of 56, resulting in a wave of warm tributes from his family and community.
Living in Fairbanks for 14 years, Mario Gatto worked as a principal at Lathrop from 2003 to 2006, at Eielson from 2006 to 2016 and at Lathrop again from 2016 to 2017, after which he moved to Las Vegas to work as a principal at Odyssey Charter High School.
“He actually loved what he did,” Gatto’s stepson, Lawton Rhoden, said. “He wanted to change the lives and minds of young adults. He was a very unselfish person.”
Last month before Christmas break, Gatto contracted COVID-19 virus, his wife, Kimberly Gatto, said. At first, it looked like he was just tired after a stressful week or had a stomach bug, but the condition quickly worsened, bringing him to the emergency room twice, she said. When Kimberly wanted to take Mario to the hospital, he refused, not willing to take up the scarce hospital beds.
“It was just the kind of person he was, always thinking about others,” she said.
When Mario finally went to a hospital, he was unresponsive and was put in the intensive care unit, suffering complications from having issues with his kidneys and blood sugar. After he showed signs of recovery two weeks ago, his condition went down again, and, with his wife and son, Taylor, nearby, he died on Sunday, the day of his 23rd wedding anniversary.
“I lost my best friend today,” Kimberly wrote on her Facebook page on Monday. “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. He was my rock. My support. My love. My one & only. I’m not sure how I’m going to move forward without him by my side. He was an amazing human being with a huge heart.”
Gatto’s death sparked people sharing how special he was for them.
Among them was Alan Mitchell, who said he worked with Gatto at the Fairbanks Youth Facility.
“He started to work there for the same reason I did: to help the kids find their way to change to live a better and more successful life before they got deep into the system,” Mitchell wrote in a Facebook message to the News-Miner. “I really appreciated his heart for kids and helping them find success: in school, at home, in sports, and everything. He loved being a part of their lives. All of them.”
Mario’s love for kids also helped him charm his wife, Kimberly. On their first date in Nevada, they were sitting on a bench in front of the fountain, and Kimberly was thinking how Mario was barely able to talk to her, when a passing-by crowd of children recognized Gatto and excitedly greeted him.
“His eyes lit up,” she said. “I was sitting there and watching him interacting with the kids, and he knew everybody there by name, and he knew something about everybody.”
From asking one child about how his vacation went to checking up on another and his job, Kimberly said Mario knew so many little details about all of them.
“That was his goal, always — to get to know every single kid, not just in academics, not just in sports, which he loved, but to know everything,” she said. “That’s when I knew he was the man. He had this love and passion for kids, I know it cause I’ve seen how many kids he touched.”
Besides being a principal, Gatto was also a basketball and football official at Lathrop, as well as a baseball umpire.
“He was always good at tying in how being successful in one part of life will help them be successful in other parts as well, whether it’s home life, sports or school,” Mitchell said. “A football or basketball player should ensure they stay in school and get good grades because what if they get injured or something? They need to have another road to success. Not a back up plan or ‘Plan B’, but a parallel road to success and happiness; each road supporting the other towards the same goal.”
Mitchell said that Gatto was also striving to be a mentor to youth, listening to them and giving suggestions, but encouraging them to make their own decisions.
“He once told me, ‘I want to share with them more knowledge, ideas, and examples so they can make better decisions. Too many of them just don’t know or don’t want to ask. I have to build that relationship so they will ask me.’”
To build that connection, Gatto interacted with kids at every opportunity, from talking to them at school events to dancing with them, setting up Twitter contests and making sure he attends every event and game, Kimberly said.
Besides supporting the children in the schools he worked, Gatto also raised his own family, with three kids and one stepson.
His son, Taylor, said on his Facebook that his father was his biggest supporter, his biggest critic and the man who always wanted him to succeed, while his stepson, Lawton, called Mario his role model.
Even though his family came first to Mario, he was also willing to include people from the outside into his closest circle or even home.
Kimberly said that they hosted players from the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at their home one season, and once, he invited a child in his school whose family was relocating to live with them for a year to be able to graduate from Eielson High School.
“He would open our doors to everyone and help each; a student, an adult — it didn’t matter to him,” Kimberly said. “He just had the biggest heart.”
