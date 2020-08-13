A 39-year-old Fairbanks man is accused of strangling and raping his wife at a homeless camp Saturday morning after she took one of his cigarettes.
Aaron Bartholomew Waite-Ober was arraigned in Fairbanks court Sunday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $500,000 bail.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Alaska State Troopers responded to a homeless camp off of Farmers Loop Extension at 8:05 a.m. after 911 dispatchers received a call in which a woman could be heard screaming, sobbing and asking a man if he was going to rape her.
Troopers located Waite-Ober and the woman in a tent at the campsite. Waite-Ober immediately told troopers that he and the woman were having sex. The woman, who had bruises on her face neck and arms, told troopers that Waite-Ober beat, strangled and raped her.
Troopers interviewed the woman at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after she was treated for her injuries. She said Waite-Ober was her husband and they were at the homeless camp because her uncle has a tent there.
According to the woman’s statement, Waite-Ober drank four, one-fifth bottles of vodka and two half-gallon jugs of vodka Friday night. The were both drinking Saturday morning when the woman took one of Waite-Ober’s cigarettes. He immediately attacked her, hit her in the face and grabbed her by the throat, according to the complaint.
Waite-Ober pinned the woman down inside the tent, removed her clothes and began to rape her while forcing an alcohol bottle in her mouth. She was able to get up and run at one point, but Waite-Ober kicked her in the back and told her to come back.
After she complied, Waite-Ober got on top of the woman and strangled her with one hand while putting his other hand over her mouth. She passed out after 30 seconds and awoke later as he finished raping her, according to the complaint.
The woman was able to place a brief call to 911 on Waite-Ober’s cell phone after her took her phone from her.
A forensic exam at the hospital showed the woman had injuries to her genitals, breasts, face, arms and back that were consistent with her statement about the attack.
Troopers found empty and partially consumed vodka bottles outside the tent and fresh blood inside the tent, according to the complaint.
When questioned by troopers, Waite-Ober said he and the woman went downtown Friday and became separated from each other for several hours. Waite-Ober said the woman had already been assaulted and was bleeding when they reconnected with each other later. The couple then went back to the homeless camp and began drinking, according to Waite-Ober
Waite-Ober’s shirt was saturated with what appeared to be blood and the knuckles on both of his hands were bloody and extremely swollen, according to the complaint.
