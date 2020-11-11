A Fairbanks man convicted of manslaughter in the May 11, 2018, death of his 6-month-old daughter was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison.
James Lee Jimieson, 24, told Fairbanks police he shook his baby for approximately 5 minutes because she would not stop crying. The infant suffered extensive internal bleeding and bruising in her brain and was medically evacuated to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Doctors told police her injuries were the result of non-accidental trauma and she was unlikely to survive.
The baby was taken off of life support May 15, 2020, at 12:38 p.m.
Jimieson was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of manslaughter after reaching an agreement with the state.
Jimieson’s sentencing hearing began Thursday with testimony from a Fairbanks police detective, Jimieson’s mother and a doctor who evaluated Jimieson. The proceedings ran longer than expected and the hearing resumed Tuesday afternoon with arguments by the state, Jimieson’s attorney, Bill Satterberg, and a statement from Jimieson. Participants attended via teleconference or Zoom.
The presumptive sentencing range for manslaughter is five to 20 years, but a judge can exceed that if there are aggravating factors in the case. When entering his guilty plea in June, Jimieson admitted to two aggravators — that the victim was a vulnerable person and she was also a family member.
At Thursday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail noted that the case had been particularly difficult because there were mitigating circumstances in play. Jimieson suffered from mental disabilities such as autism and ADHD, worked a full-time job while acting as the baby’s primary caregiver, and there were indications that he had reached out for help in the weeks and months preceding the baby’s death, according to Crail.
“... I have a great deal of sympathy for Mr. Jimieson in this case, more than I do for most defendants. On the other hand, I have an awful lot of sympathy for (the victim) who had her life cut short at not yet the age of 7 months because of Mr. Jimieson’s actions. That’s the issue that I’m having here today, and that’s the issue that I have when trying to come up with what seems to me to be a just sentence for the state.”
Crail said she looked at both sides of the case before coming up with a sentencing recommendation of 20 years with 10 suspended.
“You look at the case itself, and what is the worth of a baby’s life? You can’t put a number on that, you can’t put a price essentially and sentence that would actually really stand for what that means. Particularly when that baby’s life was taken by someone who was the person primarily responsible for her health and safety,” Crail said.
Satterberg characterized the case as a tragedy “all the way around” and argued that the system had failed not just the baby but Jimieson and the baby’s mother as well. Satterberg noted that the baby’s mother suffers from cerebral palsy, and said the state took custody of the baby soon after her birth but a disability advocate successfully argued that she should be returned to her parents. Satterberg told Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett that his client took responsibility for his actions and was extremely remorseful about his actions.
“Your honor, James is not evil. He is not a criminally minded person,” Satterberg said. “I really do compliment the district attorney for recognizing there’s a profound difference between somebody who beats their child to death … versus somebody who by nature of who they are, by nature of their disabilities and mental challenges, is not a criminal.”
Satterberg asked that Bennett sentence Jimieson to 10 years with five years suspended.
When given a chance to make a statement, Jimieson said he thought about his baby every day.
“I let my own daughter down because of my actions. I regret what I have done to my beautiful daughter,” Jimieson said as he broke into tears. “Someday I will see her and be able apologize in person. I apologize to all the people I hurt.”
After a brief recess to consider everything he’d heard, Bennett sentenced Jimieson to 20 years with 10 suspended, followed by 10 years of probation upon his release. Bennett noted that a doctor testified Jimieson’s autism symptoms included stress intolerance, irritability, and the inability to solve problems or read others emotions, and it was her opinion that this led directly to his daughter’s death. Since Jimieson would likely experience these symptoms all of his life, the need to isolate him from society for a significant period of time was high, according to Bennett.
“There’s a need for him to feel more than just remorseful about what happened, he needs to be deterred and not placed in these situations again,” Bennett said. “As Ms. Crail pointed out, it is very difficult to put a number on the life of a child, but the community condemnation of a parent shaking their child to death could not be higher.”
As a condition of his probation, Jimieson will not be allowed to be alone with children under the age of 12.
