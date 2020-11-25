One of four men convicted of murder in the 2016 death of Palmer teen David Grunwald was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.
Austin Barrett, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in February of this year and was sentenced in Palmer last week to 65 years with 20 suspended and 10 years of probation.
Grunwald, 16, went missing Nov. 13, 2016, and the burned-out remains of his Ford Bronco were found the next day. Investigators determined that Barrett, Bradley Renfro, Dominic Johnson, Erick Almandinger and Devin Peterson pistol-whipped Grunwald so severely that he could barely walk, put him into his Bronco, drove him to a remote area southeast of Palmer and shot him once in the head. His body was found Dec. 2, 2016, after Johnson led investigators to the site.
All five were acquaintances of Grunwald and were teens at the time of the murder. Barrett was 19 years old, Peterson was 18 and and Renfro, Johnson and Almandinger were 16.
Barrett, Renfro, Johnson and Almandinger were charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree assault, vehicle theft, arson and tampering with physical evidence. Peterson was charged with three counts of evidence tampering and one count of hindering prosecution for hiding the two guns used in the crime.
Almandinger and Johnson were tried separately in Palmer in 2018 and convicted of all nine charges. Renfro, whose trial was moved to Fairbanks to avoid the publicity surround the first two trials, was convicted in 2019 of all charges except for the vehicle theft charge. All three men have yet to be sentenced.
Peterson pleaded guilty to all of his charges in August 2018 and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Barrett was scheduled to go to trial in the summer of 2019, but evidentiary issues delayed proceedings, according to Palmer District Attorney Roman Kalytiak. Barrett had initially been interviewed by Alaska State Troopers in Palmer after his arrest in 2016 and at some point said he didn’t want to talk to them anymore. However, Barrett agreed to speak to Kalytiak at his office.
“Because he expressed that he didn’t want to speak anymore at the trooper post, the judge found that his statement at the DA’s office shouldn’t be admissible as evidence,” Kalytiak told the News-Miner Tuesday afternoon.
The judge’s ruling threw out the Palmer grand jury’s indictment, leaving Kalytiak with two options: try for a reindictment and subsequent jury trial or negotiate with Barrett’s attorney for a plea agreement. Faced with the possibility that Barrett’s trial could be delayed for a year or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both parties agreed to the plea.
Barrett’s sentencing hearing Friday was broadcast live on YouTube to allow the public and the media access to the proceedings. Victim impact statements were given via videoconferencing platform Zoom.
Barrett read a prepared statement, and Grunwald’s parents elected not to stay in courtroom because “they didn’t feel it would be a true statement of remorse,” Kalytiak said.
Grunwald’s mother is Edie Grunwald, a retired Air Force colonel and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor.
