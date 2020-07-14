A Fairbanks man convicted last year of sexually abusing two teenage girls was sentenced Monday to serve 50 years in prison.
Mark James King, 51, was also sentenced to 40 years of suspended time, some or all of which can be imposed should he reoffend after his release.
King was charged with nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor and related charges after one of the girls told her mother about the abuse in December 2016. She and the other victim testified during King’s 2019 trial that he played plied them with alcohol, played drinking games such as Monopoly and truth or dare and had tickle fights with them at his home.
King had sex with the one of the girls when she was 13 and bought her lingerie and an adult toy. He molested the other victim, who was also 13 years old, during the same time period but did not have sex with her. The abuse happened sometime between February 2015 and June 2016, according to courtroom testimony.
A Fairbanks jury convicted King on June 10, 2019, of seven of the nine counts against him and found that 17 total aggravating factors applied to King’s crimes. Aggravators can substantially increase a defendant’s sentence above the established presumptive range.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple heard statements from the victims or adults close to them as part of the proceedings. One of the victims told King his actions had changed her forever and she’d suffered extreme depression that required her to seek counseling and medication. One of the adults told King he was a “monster” and a “parasite” who “repeatedly coerced minors to drink and do drugs” while grooming them to be his sexual playthings.
When given a chance to make his own statement before sentencing, King told Temple that he was in “paralyzing fear.”
“Before all of this I was said to be a centered, patient, trusting, happy person full of compassion, empathy, caring and ethics. With this conviction, I am now a vile, repugnant, abhorrent misanthrope in the eyes of others, in the eyes of society and in this court,” King said.
King wept throughout his lengthy statement, in which he begged Temple to give him a sentence much lower than the 91 years with 10 suspended recommended by Deputy District Attorney Risa Leonard.
Temple called a short recess to consider everything he’d heard before announcing his sentence. Upon his return, he told King that the community considers his behavior to be abhorrent.
“There is a large segment of the population that would consider child molestation to be just as bad or worse than a murder. Perhaps in a case where there’s violence that may lead to murder, perhaps someone will have a chance to exercise self-defense,” Temple said. “Children don’t have the opportunity to defend themselves against child molestation.”
Temple noted that King planned his crimes in advance, manipulated and groomed the victims, and “committed horrible acts” upon them for his own sexual gratification.
“It is despicable behavior sir, and the effects on these young ladies will follow them likely the rest of their lives.”
Temple sentenced King to a total of 90 years with 40 suspended, for a composite sentence of 50 years to serve. King will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, undergo any counseling or treatment ordered by the Department of Corrections during his incarceration, and serve 10 years of probation upon his release.
