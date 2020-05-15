An 18-year-old former Fairbanks man was sentenced Thursday to two years of suspended time for acting as an accomplice in a failed armed robbery at Creamer’s Field last summer.
According to a criminal complaint filed after the incident, Byron Stanley Leonard Hicks and his friend, Dominic Gray, approached two teenage girls as they sat in a car at the popular waterfowl and nature area June 19, 2019. Gray, who was 16 years old at the time, demanded the driver give him her bag.
The woman refused, and Gray pulled a gun and repeated his demand. Hicks, who was 17 years old at the time, walked around the car to the passenger side but the passenger locked her door.
Gray tried to grab the driver’s bag but the passenger punched his arm, and the two girls were able to drive away. Gray and Hicks ran and were seen leaving in a red Jeep.
Fairbanks police identified Hicks and Gray through witness descriptions and social media. Hicks confessed to being Gray’s accomplice but said he was surprised when Gray pulled out a gun and tried to rob the driver, according to the complaint.
Hicks and Gray were both charged with one count of felony first-degree armed robbery. Hicks cooperated with police and helped them locate the gun Gray used in the crime.
Gray pleaded guilty April 17 to a reduced charge of felony second-degree robbery and was sentenced to four years with two years suspended.
Hicks pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced count of felony third-degree assault and was sentenced to two years with all time suspended except for that already served. Online court records show Hicks was at Fairbanks Correctional Center for almost a month before posting bail July 19, 2019. Hicks will serve two years of probation, is not allowed to contact the victims in the case and is not allowed to use drugs unless prescribed by a doctor. He will serve his probation in Alabama, where he now lives.
When given the chance to make a statement, Hicks said the experience was eye opening.
“Ive learned a lot and I’ve grown. I’m on a better path and I thank everybody for setting me straight,” Hicks said.
Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald told Hicks he has only “one brain and one reputation” and advised him to choose his friends more carefully in the future.
“You see what this substance abuse life is like, the people that are involved in it, what becomes of their life, how it drives people to things like armed robbery,” MacDonald said. “If one of these drug affected compatriots of yours were to pull a trigger, you would go to jail for 99 years for murder. That’s the territory you’re in. It’s a horrible waste of a life.”
