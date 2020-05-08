A 63-year-old Fairbanks allegedly pulled a knife on his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her Monday at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.
Eugene Clark Hardy reportedly told the woman, “This is where you’re going to die,“ according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Tuesday.
Clark is charged with felony kidnapping, one count each of felony second- and third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree theft.
Alaska State Troopers responded to the Fairbanks police station Monday afternoon after the woman went there to report the assault. She told troopers she and Hardy had dated for about seven months and ended the relationship in 2018 but remained friends.
The woman said she asked Hardy for a ride to the store Monday and he agreed. They then went to the South Cushman Outdoor Shooting range to watch people shoot, after which Hardy drove to the Tanana Lakes parking lot.
Hardy stopped the truck, pulled a black, spring-assisted pocketknife and told the woman she was going to die there. She tried to get out of the truck, but Hardy grabbed her arm and kept locking the door, according to the complaint.
The woman struggled with Hardy for approximately 10 minutes before she was able to escape the truck. She left her cellphone plugged into the charger, and Hardy refused to give it back, according to the complaint.
The woman said Hardy threatened to kill her at least three times during the struggle. She had fresh bruises on her left forearm and upper arm, a cut on her finger and a swollen and bruised pinkie. She refused medical treatment.
Troopers contacted Hardy at his apartment several hours later. Hardy reportedly said he started drinking early in the day but later said he didn’t drink until he returned from the South Cushman area. He admitted to giving the woman a ride and then driving to the shooting range and Tanana Lakes.
Once at the recreation area, according to Hardy, he and the woman argued and she became hostile and pulled a knife on him. Hardy said he took the knife from the woman and ejected her from his truck, then threw the knife out of the window while he was driving. The woman’s cellphone was not located, and Hardy denied any knowledge of it.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.