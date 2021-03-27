A missing Alaska Native man was found dead on Thursday in an unheated, unlocked storage unit at a Kellum Street apartment complex.
Steven Hjelm, 54, has been missing since Jan. 9 and was found by an apartment complex resident who then called the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center on Friday, according to a news release from the city of Fairbanks.
“Steven was a hardworking family man who loved the outdoors and was devoted to his children,” his brother, Peter Hjelm, told the News-Miner via Facebook.
Originally from Stevens Village, Steven Hjelm worked as a farm manager and natural resource technician at the Stevens Village Buffalo Farm in Delta Junction. He was in Fairbanks to treat a small concussion and back injury, Peter wrote. On Jan. 9, Steven left his residence and went missing.
“There is currently no indication of foul play and his body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death,” the release stated. The city is asking anyone with additional information regarding the case to email fpdinestigations@fairbanks.us or call 907-450-6550.
Meanwhile, Steven is remembered for his kindness and selflessness.
“He was a great brother who gave me shelter when it was needed by me,” Peter wrote. “He gave me so much of his time and effort to his community.”
