A man died last week in an incident involving a downed power line in the Cranberry Ridge Drive area above Farmers Loop Road.
Golden Valley Electric Association linemen were investigating the report of the downed line early Friday when they approached fallen trees that had knocked down a power line and discovered an unresponsive individual, according to Monica Grassi, GVEA vice president of member services.
The Steese Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The man was unable to be resuscitated and was declared dead.
The incident is still being investigated.
Grassi emphasized that people should not approach or touch a downed power line or a tree caught in a power line.
“We want to encourage individuals to contact, instead, Golden Valley immediately or emergency personnel at 911 to report a danger,” she said.
“The investigation in this matter is ongoing, so we don’t necessarily have all of the details yet, but there is indication that the gentleman somehow made contact and was electrocuted,” Grassi said.
Initially, GVEA contacted the Steese Volunteer Fire Department about the power line being down and some smoke showing. The department responded to a call at 12:43 a.m. for a possible electrocution, according to Deputy Fire Chief David Daniell.
“The crew was pointed to a person downhill from them a little bit by the GVEA crew that showed up to take care of the line that was down,” Daniell said.
The responding firefighters grabbed their gear, went downhill and began CPR on the individual.
“So, they found burn marks on the bottom of his feet, and the area was wet,” Daniell said, “and he was right there where the line was down and there was a home fire extinguisher nearby.”
They’re suspecting the man saw the smoke and came out to try and handle it but got too close to the live wire, according to Daniell.
After about 20 minutes of CPR, the responders called the hospital and, under its advice, stopped their efforts. Alaska State Troopers were then contacted.
Daniell said the safest thing to do if there’s power line and smoke or sparks is to stay away and call 911. Even when the fire department gets dispatched to such an incident, they wait for GVEA to arrive to shut down power unless there’s a structure or people in danger.
“It was a very unfortunate accident,” Daniell said.
Grassi added this is a reminder of the inherent danger of electricity.
“We have trained personnel here at Golden Valley who are equipped and trained and ready to respond to incidents like this,” she said, noting anyone in the community who sees a scenario like this should call 452-1151 to report it or call 911.
