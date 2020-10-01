A Fairbanks man who died Tuesday in a North Pole vehicle collision has been identified as a Fort Wainwright soldier.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Army Alaska public affairs office, Spc. Jordan Tyler Dorman, 21, was a machine-gunner with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
Dorman was from Millsboro, Delaware, and joined the Army in July 2017. He trained at Fort Benning and arrived in Alaska in October 2017. He was deployed in Iraq from September 2019 to July 2020.
Dorman received several awards and decorations during his Army career, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Achievement Medal for meritorious performance under combat conditions.
In the news release, Dorman's commander, Lt. Col. Tim Garland, praised Dorman as a "caring husband, loving father and selfless individual who easily wore the uniform of service to his country."
Dorman died Tuesday afternoon after his 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of the Richardson Highway and Peridot Road. North Pole police are investigating the cause of the accident and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 907-488-6902.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.