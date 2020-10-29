A North Pole man died Tuesday morning after an Ester Volunteer Fire Department pickup truck collided with a water tanker truck on the Parks Highway just north of town.
According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, a 22-year-old Fairbanks woman was driving the pickup truck northbound at milepost 354 when she lost control while passing a slow-moving vehicle in the other northbound lane.
The truck crossed the center line and hit a southbound Pioneer Wells water-hauling tanker operated by Dewey Frost, 36. The woman immediately tried to provide aid, but Frost was trapped inside the tanker and died of his injuries on scene.
The collision was reported at 8:35 a.m., and Fairbanks troopers, medical personnel, fire, and Department of Transportation commercial motor vehicle officers responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Frost's next of kin have been notified.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, but the roads were slick and it was snowing at the time, according to troopers.
Milepost 354 is approximately 3 miles north of the Geist Road and Chena Pump Road exit of the Parks Highway.
