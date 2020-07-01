An 18-year-old man has been indicted for the March 15 murder and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl in the Southwest Alaska village of Quinhagak.
On June 30, a Bethel grand jury indicted Jordan T. Mark, of Quinhagak, on one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and evidence tampering. Mark is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Facility in Bethel on a $5 million cash-only performance bond.
Mark is accused of killing and sexually assaulting Ida "Birdie" Aguchak and leaving her body at the village dump.
According to post on the daily dispatch page of the Alaska State Trooper website, Aguchak was reported missing the evening of March 16. Less than three hours later, local searchers found her body at the outskirts of the village and secured the site until state investigators could arrive.
Members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigations' Major Crimes Unit, Technical Crimes Unit and Special Crimes Unit conducted an intensive investigation with the help of the Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory. Preliminary autopsy results were obtained March 19, and Mark was arrested March 23.
Quinhagak is a village with a population of approximately 670 located on the Bering Sea about 573 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
