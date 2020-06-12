A 19-year-old man was indicted last week for causing the deaths of two teenagers in vehicle accident in Unalaska last year.
Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria, 18, were killed when a truck driven by Dustin Ruckman went off a cliff May 9, 2019. The truck rolled 900 feet down the side of a mountain and landed on the shore below.
Ruckman, who was 18 years old at the time, escaped the crash with minor injuries. All three teens were students at Unalaska High School and were on their lunch break when the crash occurred.
Ruckman is charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of reckless driving, according to a news release issued June 5 by the state attorney general’s office.
If convicted, Ruckman faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison for each manslaughter charge, 10 years for each criminally negligent homicide charge and one year for the reckless driving charge, according to the release.
The city of Unalaska has a population of approximately 4,375 and is located on Unalaska Island and Amaknak Island in the Aleutians.
