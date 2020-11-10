A 45-year-old Fairbanks man faces multiple assault charges for allegedly punching, strangling and threatening to kill woman at her North Pole home Saturday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers responded to the woman’s home after a 911 caller reported her neighbor was repeatedly banging on her back window. Troopers found the woman behind the caller’s home, barefoot, wearing a nightgown and with blood on her face, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
The woman told troopers that her ex-boyfriend, Rufus Hearns III, showed up at her house unexpectedly and asked if he could wait for a ride. The woman let him in, fell asleep and awoke to Hearns playing loud music. When she asked him to turn down the music and leave, Hearns became upset, pinned her down on a couch and punched her in the face approximately 10 times.
Hearns began strangling the woman and repeatedly told her he was going to kill her, according to the complaint. The woman told troopers she lost consciousness at one point and thought she was going to die.
The woman regained consciousness and tried to get to her bedroom to call 911, but Hearns grabbed her by the hair and followed her. Once inside the room, Hearns began punching and strangling her until she passed out a second time. The woman described the assault in the bedroom as worse than the assault on the couch.
The woman tried to grab a candlestick to defend herself, but Hearns took it from her and shattered it against her head. She tried to cut Hearns with one of the broken pieces, then bit Hearns in the finger and pushed him out of the door. The woman escaped through a window and ran to her neighbor’s house for help, according to the complaint.
The woman had visible injuries including a cut on her right eyelid, multiple scratches on her neck and face, broken fingernails and severe bruising and swelling on her left eye and upper forehead.
North Pole police detained Hearns a short distance from the woman’s house and held him for troopers to interview. Hearns told troopers he and the woman began to wrestle and fight after she yelled at him, and said he forced his way into her room because he needed to get his shoes.
Troopers determined Hearns was the principle aggressor based on the injuries the woman sustained and the height and weight difference between the two. In addition, a records check showed Hearns had a warrant for his arrest for an alleged August assault against the same woman.
