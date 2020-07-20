A 72-year-old Fairbanks man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on the Elliott Highway.
Alaska State Troopers and Steese Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3 mile Elliott Highway after getting a report of the accident at 4:52 p.m. The motorcycle driver, Milton Roy, was pronounced deceased on scene.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
Additional information about the incident is not available at this time.
Roy's next of kin have been notified.
An investigation is ongoing.
