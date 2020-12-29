A 71-year old man died in a structure fire on Fairbanks’ Minnie Street early Tuesday morning, according to a city news release.
Fairbanks Fire Department personnel responded to the fire after a Minnie Street resident reported smoke in the area at approximately 4:40 a.m. The crew dispatched help, knocked the fire down in approximately 10 minutes and fully extinguished hot spots in 45 minutes, according to the release. Minnie Street was cleared for traffic at about 7 a.m.
While fighting the fire, the fire crew entered the house and found Lee Charles Farstad, who was unresponsive. They took him out of the building, then provided CPR and advanced cardiac life support measures. Farstad was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
When Fairbanks Fire Department staff came to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the attic of the house at 307 Minnie St. and upgraded the smoke call to a structure fire. To battle the fire, they dispatched help from University Fire, Fort Wainwright Fire and Fairbanks Police departments.
The fire was extinguished with an extensive overhaul required because of the void spaces in the structure. There was extensive damage to the interior of the house from the fire, as well as smoke damage throughout the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Fairbanks Fire Department urges residents to make sure they have working fire alarms in their homes, Teal Soden, the city's communication's director, wrote in the news release.
