One person has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting Monday night in South Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Police Department reported that officers working in the area of Cushman Street and 14th Avenue were contacted by a passerby who stated that a male was trying to fight people in the area of South Cushman and 15th Avenue, according to a Police Department news release this morning. Officers contacted the male suspect at 16th Avenue and Stacia Street.
While officers were talking to the suspect, dispatchers received two 911 calls reporting that a male had just been shot by another male at South Cushman and 15th Avenue. One of the callers reported to the dispatcher that officers were in contact with the shooter, identified as Tayvian Green, 23.
"Another witness in the area made contact with the officers and stated that he observed Green throw the gun away," the news release states. "Officers were able to locate the gun, a .357 revolver, a short distance from where they contacted Green. Officers interviewed several witnesses, including the victim’s girlfriend, who identified Green as the shooter. One witness had recorded the shooting incident on his cellphone and provided the video to FPD."
Green was arrested on charges of attempted murder and felony assault and booked at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
The victim was transported by Fairbanks Fire Department paramedics with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head and flown to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairbanks Police Department Investigations Unit at investigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.
This story will be updated.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.