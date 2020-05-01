A 32-year-old North Pole man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly touching a young girl inappropriately over the course of four years.
Tyler Lorne Dillard was charged April 22 with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court April 25, authorities were notified of the abuse after the 11-year-old girl handed her Sunday school teacher a note on Sept. 15, 2019.
In the note, the girl said a man she knew had been touching her since she was 7 years old and that she had told two relatives about the abuse several times but that they didn’t believe her. The girl also wrote that she needed help but didn’t have a phone to call police and that she trusted her Sunday school teacher to help her, according to the complaint.
When interviewed by investigators at child advocacy center Stevie’s Place, the girl said the man touched her on her chest and genital area and had done it “probably hundreds of times.” The girl said Dillard told her he was “tickling” her and acted like it was normal.
Troopers interviewed one of the adults the girl had previously told about the abuse. The person expressed regret for not listening to the girl or handling the situation correctly, according to the complaint.
Troopers obtained three mobile electronic devices belonging to Dillard and sent them to their Technical Crimes Unit in Anchorage. Data recovered from the devices included images of females who appeared to be younger than 18 engaged in sexual acts. Images of the alleged victim were also found but were not sexual in nature.
Troopers also investigated Dillard in December 2019 for a separate case involving young children who reported he was “tickling” them. No allegations of inappropriate touch were made at that time, according to the complaint.
