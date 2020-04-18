A 21-year-old man faces felony drug charges for allegedly selling LSD to a University of Alaska Fairbanks student who then jumped out of his seventh-floor dorm room window last year while high on the drug.
The student survived the fall but was seriously injured.
Brentley Alexander Powell is charged with one count of felony third-degree drugs misconduct.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court April 9 and released Friday, UAF police responded to Moore Hall on March 1, 2019, after getting a report that a 19-year-old male student who was possibly on LSD had jumped from his dorm room window.
Witnesses told police that Powell might have LSD in his Bartlett Hall dorm room. Police searched Powell’s room and found 41 hits of LSD and 41 psilocybin mushroom capsules. The drugs were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
Powell told police he wanted to make a confession about criminal activity but would like to talk in a more private setting, according to the complaint. After he was transported to the UAF Police Department, Powell said he had purchased 50 hits of LSD and 56 psilocybin mushroom capsules from the dark web with the intent to sell them.
Powell admitted he sold four hits of LSD on Feb. 28, 2019, but would not tell police who he sold them to, according to the complaint.
