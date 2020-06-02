An employee at Pump Station 5 on the trans-Alaska pipeline was seriously injured when he was attacked by a black bear on Friday.
Alyeska Security notified the Alaska State Troopers of the attack, which occurred near Prospect Creek, 180 miles north of Fairbanks on the Dalton Highway at about 7 p.m. Friday. The victim was identified as Michael Becwar, 53, of Wasilla, according to a troopers news release.
Becwar was flown to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries and is recovering.
The bear was identified and killed by pipeline security personnel on Sunday. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game performed a necropsy on the animal and confirmed that it was likely the same animal involved in the attack. The bear was identified as an adult male black bear.