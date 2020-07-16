A 44-year-old Fairbanks man who reportedly threatened people with a realistic-looking toy gun was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a struggle with Fairbanks police.
Oscar Ned Frank III was booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of felony third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Frank also had an outstanding warrant for a May 16 felony second-degree assault case.
Police responded to the area of 15th Avenue and South Cushman Street at 3:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man on a bicycle was assaulting people with a handgun. Officers were initially unable to locate the man, according to a police department news release.
An officer conducting interviews at the scene was returning to his patrol vehicle when he saw the man, later identified as Frank, trying to assault another person in the parking lot of the Alaska Motel. Frank had what appeared to be a firearm in his pocket, refused to comply with the officer’s commands and continued to push the victim between two parked cars.
Several other officers arrived on scene. Frank began to walk away from them and reached into the pocket that held the gun. An officer fired a Taser at Frank, striking him, but Frank continued to resist arrest and reach for his gun. After a brief struggle, police were able to remove the gun from Frank’s pocket and take him into custody.
Frank’s gun was determined to be a realistic-looking pistol-style cap gun, according to the news release.
