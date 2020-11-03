A 37-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested by a tactical team Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his mother and stepfather at their Westgate area home.
Joven Guevarra Delacruz, 37, is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault, both felonies.
According to a Fairbanks police news release issued Monday afternoon, Delacruz knocked on the couple’s upstairs apartment and his mother answered the door. Delacruz entered the apartment with two steak knives and waved them around while threatening to kill his stepfather.
Delacruz’s stepfather sustained cuts on his hand and wrist. Delacruz’s mother tried to intervene and was cut on her wrist, according to the release. Delacruz left and barricaded himself in his own apartment, which is located downstairs at the same Kuskokwim Avenue address.
The couple called 911 at 1:23 p.m. and were treated by Fairbanks Fire Department personnel at the scene for non-life-threatening wounds.
Fairbanks police spoke to Delacruz through his closed door and made several attempts to get him to surrender. Delacruz eventually cut off all verbal contact with officers and the Alaska State Trooper Special Emergency Reaction Team was called to assist.
Shortly after 5 p.m. a search warrant was granted and the tactical team entered the home. Delacruz was taken into custody without further incident and booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.