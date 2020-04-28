A North Pole man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at his wife’s face during an argument.
James Lee Patsy, 45, is charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Fairbanks court, the couple’s 17-year-old son disarmed Patsy and reported the assault to Alaska State Troopers about three hours after the incident.
The boy told troopers he was in his bedroom with the door closed when he heard his parents arguing. After he heard what sounded like a round being chambered, the boy opened his door and saw his father pointing a handgun in his mother’s face.
The boy tackled Patsy and took him to the floor. The two wrestled for about 30 seconds before the boy was able to get the gun away from Patsy. The boy threw the gun on a couch and yelled at his father to leave. Patsy left the house and went to a backyard shed, according to the complaint.
The boy told troopers his father had been drinking and he believed he was going to shoot his mother.
Patsy admitted he had a handgun but would not tell troopers where it was. Patsy registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.239.
Patsy’s gun was not recovered, according to the complaint.
