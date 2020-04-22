One of two Fairbanks men found with 3¼ ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop in December was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday after accepting a plea deal with the state.
Elijah Devon Rausch, 23, and his passenger, Brandon Cade Sheppard, 22, were both charged with one count of felony third-degree drugs misconduct after Alaska State Troopers stopped Rausch for driving 23 mph over the speed limit just south of Healy. Troopers searched Rausch’s car after a records check showed he was on probation.
During the search, troopers saw Sheppard remove something from his shirt and put it down his pants. When confronted, Sheppard admitted it was a bag of cocaine.
Text messages showed Sheppard and Rausch had discussed buying the cocaine together, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
At his change of plea hearing Tuesday, Rausch pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs misconduct in exchange for a sentence of 90 days flat. In addition, Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson revoked 90 days of the 171/2 months of suspended time Rausch was sentenced to after a 2017 robbery conviction.
Since Rausch has been in jail since his Dec. 11 drug arrest and is eligible for time off for good behavior, he would likely be released soon after Tuesday’s hearing, according to Peterson.
When asked what he planned to do with his life after his release, Rausch said he planned to enter a carpenter’s apprentice program. Peterson urged him to do so.
“Mr. Rausch, I encourage you to choose a different path going forward. It doesn’t help to keep racking up criminal convictions. Certainly, if you put your mind to work as a carpenter’s apprentice and as a carpenter, you should have a steady, good career with a good income and not walk down this path again.”
Sheppard pleaded guilty April 3 to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree drugs misconduct. Details about his sentence were not available Tuesday.
