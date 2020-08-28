A 50-year-old Fairbanks man is accused of trying to force a woman into his truck at gunpoint at the Ester waste transfer site Wednesday evening.
Troopers responded to the transfer site at 6:35 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted kidnapping there. Investigation revealed a man had also been held at gunpoint during the incident and that both victims received minor injuries.
Ronny Dale Randall was arrested on charges of kidnapping and multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor assault. He was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and arraigned in Fairbanks court Thursday afternoon.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.