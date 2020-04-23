A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred 18 miles north of Nenana at 5:54 p.m. today, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.
The quake originated at a depth of 12 miles, according to the center.
The quake was felt in Fairbanks.
