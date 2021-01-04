Two-thousand, that’s how many homemade loaves of bread were donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank this past Thanksgiving.
Think this story can’t get any more heartwarming than it did in the first sentence? Well, just consider that the Food Bank’s involvement in King Arthur Baking Company’s Bake for Good program started back in 2014, when local then-sixth-grader Nick Prayner and his mom Kim made a phone call to Fairbanks Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver.
“Kim had it all figured out,” Weaver wrote in a Dec. 21 blog post on the King Arthur website. “Using supplies provided by King Arthur, the school kids would bake bread to be donated to the Food Bank, and I would tell students the story of the Food Bank so they’d be excited about donating their precious loaves. Sounded fun! So with an enthusiastic ‘Yes!’ I began an adventure with Nick, Kim, and Nate Sandel from King Arthur that has since brought in almost 20,000 loaves of bread to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.”
“Nick and his mom went to seven schools and did the work that it took to help this project take off. How fun is that?” Weaver told the News-Miner on Thursday.
King Arthur even sent Sandel to Fairbanks to give baking presentations in local schools. From there, the program moved beyond local schools and started drawing involvement from home bakers.
Weaver said that Food Bank Community Development Director Sam Kirstein led the effort to expand the program beyond schools and ensure that community members could get involved while maintaining food safety standards.
“(King Arthur’s) program is actually, just school based, it was Sam at the food bank who had the idea to get the community involved,” Weaver said.
Working with Lorinda Lhotka, a food safety and sanitation program manager from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Kirstein figured out how the Food Bank could safely take bread donations from home bakers.
“To be able to accept homemade bread, we needed a variance to the DEC’s regulations. They ultimately produced a pamphlet on how to bake safely, which we incorporated into “baker sacks” that also included a bread bag, a twist tie, and a label for writing ingredients,” Weaver wrote in the blog post.
Weaver said the program at the Food Bank has been one of the most successful that King Arthur has been involved with, “What they kept asking over and over again was how we did this, because this was their dream for the program.”
To Weaver, the answer is simple, the success of the program is a reflection of the community she calls home. “This community is truly amazing. And to have the opportunity to share that on a national level, especially in a year like 2020, that’s just amazing,” Weaver said.
Moreover, Weaver said that what she takes away from the success of the program is remembering how much of an impact one person wanting to make a positive impact can have.
“They called up and said, “can we?” and I said “I have no idea,”” Weaver said of Nick and Kim Prayner’s first phone call over six years ago. “One of the things that often happens is that we as people think that we don’t have a voice and can’t influence the community we live in. They decided just to ask the question.”
Read Weaver’s full story about the program and it’s origins at bit.ly/3pxrcX8.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.