Alaskans will have the chance later this month to testify on a set of two ballot measures that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot this year.
Ballot Measure 1 seeks to rewrite the state’s oil and gas tax credit system to provide fewer tax breaks to three of Alaska’s largest oil fields and reserve more oil revenue for the state.
Ballot Measure 2 would overhaul the state’s election process, creating a ranked choice voting system and an open primary election as well as tightening campaign finance disclosure laws.
Voters will either approve or reject these measures on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
As is required under state law, the public will be provided the opportunity next week to testify on both measures.
Typically these testimony sessions are held in person. However, due to limitations related to COVID-19, the hearings will be held telephonically.
Testimony sessions will be split by judicial district in an effort to allow for as much time for public comment as possible.
For Ballot Measure 1 — titled Alaska’s Fair Share Act — the hearing schedule is as follows:
• Monday, Sept. 21, 1-3 p.m., District 1 call in date;
• Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m., District 2 call in date;
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m., District 3 call in date;
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 1-3 p.m., District 4 call in date.
For Ballot Measure 2 — titled Alaska’s Better Elections Initiative — the hearing schedule is as follows:
• Monday, Sept., 21, 10 a.m. to noon, District 1 call in date;
• Tuesday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, District 2 call in date;
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, District 3 call in date;
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, District 4 call in date.
District 1 includes the following communities: Angoon, Haines, Hoonah, Juneau, Ketchikan, Prince of Wales, Sitka, Skagway, Petersburg, Wrangell and Yakutat.
District 2 includes the following communities: Ambler, Kotzebue, Nome, Noorvik, Point Hope, Unalakleet and Utqiagvik.
District 3 includes the following communities: Anchorage, Dillingham, Cordova, Kenai, Kodiak, Palmer, Unalaska, Valdez and Wasilla.
District 4 includes the following communities: Aniak, Bethel, Delta Junction, Healy, Fairbanks, Nenana, North Pole and Tok.
A complete list of communities belonging to each judicial district can be found at www.bit.ly/2ZFj5NL.
Those interested in testifying should call the corresponding numbers:
• Juneau residents should call: (907) 586-9085.
• Anchorage residents should call: (907) 563-9085.
• All others should call: 844-586-9085.
