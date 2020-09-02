10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 2010 — Three months before Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.’s February announcement that it was shifting dozens of its workers from Fairbanks to Anchorage, an internal company report questioned the wisdom of the move and its effect on pipeline safety.
The Integrity Management analysis, written in November, stated “there are significant safety and integrity risks” attached, to relocating personnel. Alyeska decided to relocate 29 of its Fairbanks-based employees anyway, saying the shift was considered prudent when all factors were considered.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1995 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough is hoping to rid itself of the Alaska Dumpster Diver. Or at least upgrade the common species to that of the garbage-stainfree “re-user.”
This week the borough put up “re-use centers” at two Dumpster sites for a four- to six-week pilot project. Officials are asking that people use the wooden platforms as informal exchange centers for usable throwaways: the nicked lumber, lumpy sofas and antique TV sets that daily drive otherwise sane citizens to forage through vats of stinking garbage.
“I didn’t know anything about it, but, boy, it sounds like a great idea,” said Dick Flaharty, who frequently plucks lumber for home building projects.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1970 — A reluctant computer, unwilling to acknowledge the beginning of a new school year, sent Lathrop High School students into broom closets instead of classrooms on Monday, the first day of school.
The computer program, responsible for providing Lathrop's 1,500 students with class schedules, became a little confused with the intricacies of third-period planning and unabashedly misdirected many bewildered students.
"It appears to have been a keypunch mistake," assistant principal Robert Burcell said this morning.
The problem was ironed out quickly when school administrators announced that all students were to report to their third-period teachers, not to a specific classroom on the student's program. The third period, twice as long as any one of the other five, provides time for a regular class, a half-hour lunch and a half-hour study hall. Staggered lunch periods allow the whole student body to use lunchroom facilities.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 1, 1945 — YOKOHAMA — The world's bloodiest war will come to an end tomorrow when emissaries of Japan step aboard the battleship Missouri for a surrender ceremony starting about 9 a.m. (8 p.m. Saturday, Eastern War Time.)
General Douglas MacArthur conferred with Admirals Chester W. Nimitz and William F. Halsey and Air Generals Spaatz and Kenny on the momentous meeting which will be broadcast to a world which once trembled to the threats and acts of the pugnacious empire.
President Truman will broadcast from Washington during the height of the ceremony, which is expected here to continue for at least 30 minutes.