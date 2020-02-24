10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 2010 — JUNEAU — Oil industry leaders on Tuesday said Alaska’s oil tax system needs adjustment to encourage drilling.
Their statements to a legislative committee contrasted with those of a state consultant who on Monday suggested Alaska’s tax structure already creates a stable and competitive investment climate.
Representatives from ConocoPhillips and the Alaska Oil and Gas Association said 2-year-old changes to oil taxes have left numerous technical problems that must be fixed before Alaska can attract companies to produce more North Slope oil.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1995 — Earthmovers of the Fort Knox gold project will enter the hills northeast of Fairbanks in the next two weeks, starting work on a mine eight years and “15 pounds of permits” in the making.
The contractor for the first stage of construction is expected to be hired next week, opening the way for trails of heavy equipment and job-seekers.
“It’ll take a few days for the contractors to mobilize their equipment and start construction,” said Ken Pohle, president of Fairbanks Gold Mining Inc., the mine’s owner.
Pohle spoke Thursday night in Fairbanks at what he said was the last public hearing for the last major permit needed for the mine, which will be the state’s largest when it begins operations in 1996.
Although a permit comment period of about 30 days has yet to lapse, Fairbanks Gold is confident enough to begin work.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1970 — The Fairbanks City Council Monday passed on second reading an ordinance requiring the licensing of persons employed in local bars.
Starting Feb. 27, bar employees, and this includes but is not limited to, bartenders, go-go girls, dancers, waiters, waitresses and bouncers, may apply for a temporary permit valid for 30 days. The issuance of a permanent permit will follow if the applicant qualifies.
To be eligible for a permit, the applicant must be 21-years-of-age, be able to read or speak English, not be addicted to intoxicants or narcotics, have no felony conviction in the past 10 years and not have been convicted at any time of a felony or misdemeanor involving “moral turpitude or assault with a deadly weapon, or use of or traffic in narcotic drugs or traffic in women for immoral purposes.”
The ordinance was adopted by the council with nobody speaking against it , neither council member nor member of the audience.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1945 — LONDON — Adolf Hitler called on Germany today for a suicide fight, and warned that “whoever is weak falls and must perish.”
Hitler sent this message to a Munich celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the formation of his national socialist program, the Berlin radio said. He made no personal appearance, pleading pressure of affairs. He told the party’s old guard:
“The very last ounce of strength must be thrown into the battle with utmost fanaticism and stubborn steadfastness.”
Hitler described Germany as an “unshakable community of people” and predicted a “historical turning point” in the war would come this year. He was vague on this subject and offered no prospect of any immediate change in Germany’s fortunes.