10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 2010 — A National Republican Senatorial Committee attorney will monitor vote counting, at Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s request, in the close primary election contest between her and Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller.
Miller said Thursday he is wary of the committee’s involvement as questioned and absentee votes are tallied in the Republican primary.
“We’ve got I think some game play going on here with the National Republican Senatorial Committee meddling in our primary election ...,” Miller told Fox Business News Thursday.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1995 — A year after flood waters washed half its homes downriver, Allakaket is beginning to realize its dream of a village on the hill.
Just this week two homes were moved up a newly widened road to a ridge south of the north central Indian community. The plan is for 13 more, all federal Department of Housing and Urban Development homes, to be relocated by October using $6 million in HUD and Bureau of Indian Affairs grants.
“I guess most of the people want to be moved back there,” said Jesse David, who lives in one of the HUD homes to be moved. “They don’t want to go through what we went through before.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1970 — More than 1,200 absentee and question ballots probably will decide the final makeup of the Republican and Democratic slates for the state House of Representatives, latest figures disclosed today.
There was no change, however, in the upset victory of Rep. Donald E. Young of Fort Yukon, who defeated incumbent P. B. Haggland for the Republican nomination for state Senate.
John Butrovich led the Republican senatorial slate with 4,948 votes followed by Young with 4,199 and Haggland with 3,460. Don Pruhs and Norbert Skinner were high on the Democratic side with 2,583 and 1,272 votes.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Truman urged Congress today to permit the continued drafting of men from 18 to 25 years as "the only safe and acceptable solution" to the problem of demobilizing veterans.
In letters to chairmen of the Senate and House Military committees, the President said the world situation now precludes stopping "the in-flow of replacements into the Armed Forces." Mr. Truman suggested that inductions now should be for two years, unless sooner discharged.
He cautioned against premature attempts to declare the war emergency at an end and asked legislation lifting the present Army voluntary enlistment ceiling of 280,000 to permit the reduction of selective service inductions.