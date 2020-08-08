In the upcoming Senate District B Republican primary in the Aug. 18 election, newcomer Robert Myers is challenging multi-term Sen. John Coghill.
John Coghill
Coghill was born in Fairbanks in 1950 and raised in Nenana, where his family ran a general store. He served for five years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
“I went to England, rather than Southeast Asia — which was fine with me,” Coghill said.
After returning to Alaska, he worked in construction for many years, doing things like running heavy equipment, before becoming a pastor’s assistant in 1985. For the next 14 years Coghill spent his days teaching history at a private school, leading Sunday school and teaching Bible study courses.
In 1998 he ran for office, and he was sworn in to the House of Representatives the following January. He spent a decade serving in the House, during which he was majority leader from 2002-06. He has been in the Senate since 2009 and was majority leader from 2013-17.
Coghill said that the way in which the Legislature “settles out the PFD” is going to be among the main topics of the upcoming election. With regard to the Alaska Permanent Fund’s earnings, he feels about one-third should go toward a dividend, with the rest paying for services.
“The permanent fund itself was put together, if you look at the original language, in order to turn a non-renewable — the oil — into a renewable, which is the marketplace,” Coghill said. “Could they spend it better? My answer is yes. Should it go to government services, instead of taxing Alaska? My answer to that is yes too.”
Coghill also believes that paying an annual dividend can be sustainable if the fund’s earnings are used wisely.
“We shouldn’t just have one generation or two generations who get the dividend. It should go on to the future,” he said. “It has generally grown 7% over the years. Some years, we’ve had huge growth, like 12%. That allows it to inflation-proof itself. Then the value for the dividend and the value for state government increases as time goes on.”
As such, Coghill doesn’t think the state needs to implement a broad-based tax at this time; rather, he believes the size of government should be managed and that smaller dividends should be considered.
When Coghill talks about managing the size of government, there are certain services he sees as vital responsibilities. This includes things like land management, public safety, and health care and mental health.
Coghill pointed out that some people face “issues through no fault of anyone” and often “end up in the criminal system and health care system.” He noted that “one size just doesn’t fit all,” which makes setting up social safety nets hard.
“And I think we have to do better. There are too many that turn up in jail for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Unfortunately right now in Alaska it’s very costly, because of economies of scale. I think it’s a work in progress, and we need to keep our attention on it.”
On the subject of health care, Alaska’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise by the week. Coghill feels the state’s response has been good and that the people of Alaska have handled tough choices very well. While he encourages the public to respect the wishes of businesses that require the public to wear masks, he is still wary of the idea of mandating them in all public places.
“I think the public health people put out guidelines and that’s up for us to follow,” he said. “But if you use the coercive power of government, it ultimately gets misused.”
Coghill said he sees a mask mandate potentially ending in lawsuits and noted that “for the most part Alaskans are doing a good job of looking after each other.”
“The issue is still a real issue. Nationally, it’s ended up a political debate as well as a public health debate. And I don’t want mandates to turn this into a political debate,” he said.
Robert Myers
Looking to unseat Coghill is Robert Myers, who hails from North Pole. Myers was born and raised in Salcha in 1983 and eventually moved to Fairbanks, where he graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
While at college in 2007, Myers interned with Rep. Peggy Wilson of Wrangell in the House, which is where his interest in politics was sparked.
Myers paid the bills by driving buses for a while before finishing college. Now he drives trucks for a living, with Prudhoe Bay as his primary run. He got married in 2011 and has been living in North Pole with his wife and three daughters since 2017.
“I enjoyed politics. I thought in the back of my head it was something I’d get involved with later in my life,” he said. “I tried to get into a little bit of that after my internship. I didn’t get very far with it and just thought, ‘Well, it’ll happen later.’
“But everything that’s happened this last five years has pushed me this way slowly,” he continued. “I was very unhappy when Governor Walker cut the PFD.”
Myers said that, after Gov. Mike Dunleavy was elected, he thought things would change.
“And then I just saw all the fighting between him and the Republican legislators,” he said. “At that point I thought, well, I need to do something here.”
Myers sent his concerns to a number of Republican legislators but was unsatisfied with their responses.
“If nobody else is going to do it, somebody has to. I have to try. If nobody else is going to make the changes, I have to try,” he said.
Myers believes that the PFD “should continue to be paid according to the 1982 statute” and said he supports amending the state Constitution to protect it.
“The state already gets 75% of the royalties. They haven’t really shown an ability to live within those means. They’ve spent all our savings,” he said. “Really what the PFD comes down to, more that anything else, is ownership. Is the oil owned by the state or is the oil owned by the people?”
Myers said permanent fund earnings should be used first and foremost for a dividend rather than paying for government. The state, he said, should be spending less.
When it comes to revenue, Myers said he doesn’t support implementing a broad-based tax. If it became necessary, though, he would consider a “flat income tax” but only as a replacement for other revenue, like the state’s use of the permanent fund earnings for government spending. He sees a sales tax as regressive and believes oil taxes are becoming less viable.
“The only one that I’m even entertaining the possibility of is a flat income tax. The other possibilities, I just don’t see them as viable. I don’t see crazy oil taxes as viable, partly because I’m concerned about how this will affect future production,” he said. “We’ve always relied on the oil industry, so raising oil taxes to me is doubling down on a losing strategy.”
Myers’ frustrations with state spending have only been exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said that after the state spent years spending its savings, here’s a ripe example of exactly the crisis that the savings should have been preserved for.
Overall, however, Myers thinks the state’s response has been adequate. He sees mandates and other government control as a risk to personal freedom and is more concerned about the mental health impacts on individuals.
“What I’m concerned with balancing out the COVID response is not just the economy but how it’s affecting people in the long run,” he said. “What we’re seeing across the country is a huge spike in suicide. With people stuck at home, they can get into issues with substance problems, they’re losing their livelihoods.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.