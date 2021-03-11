A longtime police detective is on leave, claiming he was relieved of his duties as retaliation for supporting his partner in her gender-based discrimination charges against the Fairbanks Police Department.
The Fairbanks Police Department put 16-year employee Detective Avery Thompson under investigation last week and asked him to surrender his badge after accusing him of "untruthfulness."
Thompson said that after the city refused to grant him requested time off — something that’s regularly given to other employees — he filed a grievance in January that worked its way up to Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly. The mayor rejected the grievance and told Thompson he is under investigation based on allegations of untruthfulness, according to a complaint notification filed March 8.
“I’ve made it 16 years in this career because I never lied,” Thompson said, adding that the allegation against him puts his job in danger. “Even if they said, ‘Hey, come back to work today,’ that cloud is hanging over my entire career. You can’t allege anything worse.”
The same day the complaint notification was filed against Thompson, he was put on administrative leave by the department, had to turn in his badge, gun and car, and lost access to his files and the building, according to administrative leave document.
City Communication Director Teal Soden wrote to the News-Miner in an email that the city does not discuss ongoing HR matters of city employees to protect their privacy, but in general, a city employee can be put on administrative leave for any number of reasons ranging from use of their duty weapon, scheduling issues or administrative investigations regarding certain complaints.
Thompson said city officials did not give him details about the allegations against him, promising to do it by this past Tuesday after they picked an outside investigator. As of Thursday evening, Thompson said he hasn’t heard from the city.
“I have not gotten any information about what's going on from them at all; they sent me home and I have nothing,” Thompson said. “So I actually have no idea what the investigation is about.”
Soden wrote that any member under investigation is notified of its nature and is provided a list of known allegations before they are interviewed by an investigator.
“The City and FPD strive to complete internal investigations in under 45 days of when they are initiated,” she wrote. “Depending on the circumstances, some are completed in a much shorter time frame.”
The complaint notification against Thompson only states “untruthfulness,” and Thompson’s lawyer, James Davis Jr., who works at the private civil rights firm Northern Justice Project in Anchorage, spoke against the city for not further clarifying the nature of allegation.
“It’s illegal,” he said. “One of the basic things about due process is that the city has to notify you about what you did wrong, whether you did a bad arrest or filled your time card wrong. Here you can’t figure out what they are talking about. If they put in the notice 'bad cop,' you’d go like, ‘Bad cop? Who knows what that means?’ The same goes with untruthfulness — who knows what that means?”
Thompson said that “it is unheard of to file a grievance and have an internal investigation stand from that grievance.”
“It almost offers that chilling effect to people, 'Hey, don’t get involved, don’t fight against this administration,'” he added.
Thompson said his problems with the department are stemming from him supporting his partner who filed sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination complaints against the Fairbanks Police Department. Thompson said he acted as a witness to the claims and sat down with the city’s HR department several times to report misconduct.
“As soon as the city received the federal complaint, it was when retaliation started to kick in into high gear,” he said.
Since January, Thompson said he started feeling isolated and “ostracized” from the department.
“I’ve been excluded from major cases such as homicides or missing people,” said Thompson, who is one of the few detectives working for the city. “There is a homicide that happened on Feb. 21 here in town, and I actually found out about that investigation from the city press release.”
Soden wrote that Thompson was not the on-call detective that weekend, and since the arrest was swiftly made, it was not necessary to call in additional detectives.
Thompson said that he has been assigned minimal case work, stopped getting approvals to help other agencies and lost almost all his administrative duties.
“And all of that because I was reporting discrimination and harassment,” he said. “Realistically, this should have never been about me; realistically, this should have been about accountability and the city.”
In his 16-year career with the department, Thompson said he has never had disciplinary action or a complaint. On the contrary, he said he was receiving awards from the FBI, Anchorage Police Department and different agencies for his assistance, and recognition from a former attorney general of the United States, Eric Holder.
Davis said that the allegations of untruthfulness from the mayor threaten Thompson’s future ability to be a police officer and testify in court. Thompson said he realizes that as well.
“Police officers can mess up in all kinds of ways. You can have bad use of force, you can crash cars, you can unintentionally violate someone’s constitutional rights. All of those are survivable,” he said. “The one thing that ends a law enforcement officer’s career is an allegation that he is a liar. And in this particular case, this allegation is coming from the top executive of the city — I don’t know how I can overcome that.”
