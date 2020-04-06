The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding the public to be careful around moose this spring after it received a “higher than normal number of phone calls about moose that are acting aggressively, causing problems or are injured.”
The department, in an advisory issued Friday, is asking residents to secure any items on their property that moose “may see as food” and to give moose plenty of space if they encounter one while outdoors.
According to the department, moose can be more aggravated during the late winter and early spring due to stress from being in poor body condition and not having easy access to food sources. This aggravation is typically more acute in years with deep snow and extended winter conditions, such as this spring.
“Moose tend to be more aggressive around food sources at this time of year and want to stay in areas with less snow such as roads, ski trails, sidewalks, driveways and yards,” the advisory reads.
Items that should be secured by homeowners include things like hay, birdseed and leftovers from last year’s gardens. The department warns that outdoors enthusiasts should be aware of their surroundings and avoid getting too close to moose
“Trying to chase a moose out of your yard, off a roadway, or away from unsecured food may result in the animal becoming aggressive or attacking,” the advisory states. “It is also advisable to keep pets inside or on a leash if moose are in your yard or encountered on local streets and trails.”
Those who encounter aggressive moose around their homes or in areas frequented by the public are asked to contact the nearest Alaska Department of Fish and Game office or report online at the the department’s website (bit.ly/34flos0).
In the case of an immediate public safety threat, call 911 or the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
