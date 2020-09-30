The only thing longer than the footlong coney at Sonic Drive-In is the line to get one.
The past 48 hours at Fairbanks’ newest fast-food joint has seen cars lined down the Johansen Expressway with eager diners waiting up to two hours to grab a Cherry Limeade and feast on an order of Chili Cheese Tots, a Super Sonic Double Cheeseburger and an Oreo Cheesecake Shake. It officially opened 8 a.m. Monday to much fanfare, anticipation and appreciation.
“It has been crazy — crazy, crazy, crazy,” said franchisee owner Larry Clark of Wasilla, who was onsite to help oversee the grand opening. “The new crew up here, they’re doing a great job. They’re really starting to gel and come together. My trainers are doing a tremendous job, working a lot of hours, just trying to keep it all going.”
Sonic Drive-In, which has its corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a burger chain known for its burgers, foot-long hot dogs, slushies, limeades and ice cream desserts. The Fairbanks location includes the classic Sonic pull-in stall in which drivers park, order and wait for a carhop to deliver the meal. The location also includes a traditional drive-thru lane and offers in-house seating, although the dine-in area is not open to the public yet.
Clark opened Alaska’s first Sonic in Wasilla in August 2019, and much like the Fairbanks opening, cars lined up one after another for that taste of nostalgia from the Lower 48. In fact, Clark said, the Fairbanks opening is rivaling the Wasilla opening.
“It’s pretty comparable — a little better than we anticipated, we think,” he said.
Social media certainly noticed, with talk of the opening lighting up Fairbanks Facebook pages Monday and Tuesday as quips, jokes and memes circulated among fastfood fans. Social media users posted status updates about their burgers, fries, and yes, even the limeades.
“1.5 hour wait,” Kayla Lee wrote on the Fairbanks Food and Restaurant Reviews page. “So worth the nostalgia.”
Parked in a pull-in stall Tuesday waiting for their order was Kregg Sabedra and Shannon Hale, both of whom were familiar with chain as they’re from Texas.
“We’re happy to be here, happy to have it up here,” Sabedra said. “We miss home, and this is something we don’t have every day.”
Waiting in line to hit the drive-thru was Michelle Amstrup, who loaded up her five children into their suburban for the kids’ first Sonic experience.
“This is their first time,” she said. “They have been talking about it for a while.”
At that point, a voice chimed in from the backseat: “It’s actually my second time,” one of the children said with adult pride. “I’ve gotten a slushie before.”
Clark, the franchisee owner, said feedback as been good with customers calling and posting on the Fairbanks Sonic Drive-In’s Facebook page — both good and bad.
“We’re trying to fix the issues they brought to our attention, which we’re doing now, but a lot of great, positive feedback,” Clark said. “We appreciate everybody waiting. It’s been great.”
Sonic Drive-In is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week. It is located at 420 Merhar Ave.