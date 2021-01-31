With classrooms filling with students, high school athletics are also gearing up for a return with basketball and hockey.
Every year the local ESPN affiliate station has aired the “Prep Game of The Week.” However this year the season grinded to a halt after football season. But now, KCBF radio will again broadcast their weekly games
“Since we missed a few weeks, we will be carrying more than one game a week on the radio locally,” Last Frontier Mediactive’s Operations manager Glen Anderson said in a release announcing the return. KCBF radio plans to carry some double headers featuring both boys and girls varsity teams as well as hockey games throughout the season.
“And with limited seating allowed for games, the radio will have a strong audience so that the public can enjoy these games and help support high school athletics,” Anderson said.
KCBF plans on airing games as best they can all the way through post season tournaments and then into high school baseball in the spring.
According to KCBF Program Director Johan Brun, scheduling games has been a bit of a task. “It’s been challenging trying to schedule any live sporting events this past year, as COVID-19 has changed the landscape, game schedules change week to week, day to day and that goes for pro sports as well”
The games can be heard on ESPN Radio 97.5 FM or 820 AM as well as streamed live online at espnradiofairbanks.com, which is where game schedules will also be posted.