Disclosure reports show a tour operator running for re-election to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has the campaign with the most money so far in the 2020 local elections.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski has $15,508 to spend in his bid to hold on to Seat H with less than four weeks until the Oct. 6 election.
The Interior Gas Utility director turned borough leader has twice as much money for his campaign as any other candidate for local office. Contributions surpassed his expectations, he said.
Lojewski has raised about $12,500 from about 70 donors since February.
“I’m thrilled and blown away by the amount of community support and just absolutely pleased that the community shares the same long-term vision,” the one-term assemblyman said.
Twenty-six people are running for 12 elected positions with the Borough Assembly, Board of Education, Fairbanks City Council, North Pole City Council and the Interior Gas Utility governing board. Many filed reports with the Alaska Public Offices Commission this week listing donors and campaign spending.
About half of the roster of hopefuls for local office filed an exemption with the public offices commission, indicating that they intend to spend less than $5,000 in their bid for public office. Under state law, they are not required to file disclosure reports during the campaign.
Donors to Lojewski’s campaign include past and present state and local leaders, such as former Borough Mayor Rhonda Boyles ($100), former Assemblyman Lance Roberts ($200), former Assemblyman Rick Solie ($200) and outgoing Fairbanks Councilman Jerry Cleworth ($100). Former Republican legislator Andy Warwick contributed $250, and the Republican Women of Fairbanks contributed $500.
Lojewski’s challenger, Ryan VanReenan, has raised $6,703 from about 35 people since July. The Laborers Local 942 member has drawn financial support from four labor unions, Local 942 ($1,000), the Alaska State Employees Association Local 52 ($1,000), Public Employees Local 71 ($500) and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local 1243 ($500). Assembly members Matt Cooper ($100), Leah Berman Williams ($100) and Liz Lyke ($50) also contributed.
University administrator Donald Crocker is the political newcomer who has raised the most money: $7,219, according to his APOC filing.
Crocker is in a three-way race for assembly Seat D and has drawn financial support from about 80 contributors to include past and present state and local leaders such as Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, who gave $250. Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams, Assemblywoman Liz Lyke, Assemblyman Matt Cooper and former Assemblyman Geoffry Wildridge each gave $100.
The Carpenters & Joiners Local 1243 contributed $500 to Crocker’s campaign.
Another Seat D candidate is former state legislator Tammie Wilson, who has raised $3,980 with donations from past and present local leaders, including $200 from former Assemblywoman Cynthia Henry, and $250 from the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
Wilson, a policy advisor for the Alaska Office of Children’s Services who served on the assembly from 2008 to 2009 and was subsequently elected to the Alaska House of Representatives five times, has another $5,000 in her campaign account listed as beginning cash on hand.
The third Seat D candidate, Chris Ludtke, a blaster at the Fort Knox Gold Mine, said he filed an exemption.
Borough Assembly
Most of the money in this election cycle is going to candidates for the Borough Assembly, which has three seats in play, D, E and H.
In addition to Lojewski, Assemblyman Jimi Cash has an opponent for Seat E. His challenge comes from former Assemblyman Shaun Tacke, a marijuana industry entrepreneur.
Cash has raised more than $6,000 since June with a total of $6,627 so far to spend on his re-election campaign.
Contributors include contractors and some of the same past local leaders who are supporting Lojewski, such as Rhonda Boyles ($100) and Rick Solie ($200).
Cash has $500 contributions from Fairbanks business owners and executives to include Cheryl Markwood, owner of Markwood Realty, Mike Samson, owner of Samson Electric, Inc., Jeff Alling, president of Alcan Builders Inc., Shane Malone, project superintendent with Alcan Builders, and Matt Brockman, project manager and owner at Alcan Builders.
Disclosure reports show that Tacke has raised $2,225. The one-term assemblyman, who lost a re-election bid last year, is getting support so far from the Operating Engineers Local 302 ($1,000), Carpenters & Joiners Local 1243 ($500) and seven people including two lawyers and a university professor.
Fairbanks City Council
Seven people are running for two seats on the Fairbanks City Council, and Lonny Marney, who seeks Seat E, is ahead of the pack with fundraising.
Campaign disclosure reports show that Marney, a former auto dealership parts and service manager, has raised $5,214 from about 25 people since Aug. 5.
His challenger, Sue Sprinkle, owner of 5th Avenue Design and Graphics, disclosed $375 worth of contributions from four donors, her report shows.
Marney contributed $2,000 to his own campaign, and he received $250 from Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, $200 from Cole Hollister, owner of Pakalolo Supply Co., $250 from businessman Bill Vivlamore and $100 from Mark Zweifel, pastor at True North Church.
In the five-way race for City Council Seat F, only Jim Clark filed a campaign disclosure report.
He has raised $2,229 from almost 20 donors to include a $100 donation from Zweifel and $100 from Derek Dickinson, pastor of Journey Christian Church, who also donated hand sanitizer and a fruit tray.
City Councilmen Aaron Gibson ($50) and Jerry Cleworth ($100) also contributed to Clark’s campaign along with Cleworth’s wife ($100).
Seat F candidates Charles Foster III, an expeditor and maintenance technician, and David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, filed exemptions. Aviation refueler Robert Howard and retired public education administrator Montean Jackson also are exempt.
Board of Education
Eight people are running for three seats on the Board of Education. Most have filed exemptions. Brianna Gray, a candidate for Seat F, is the exception.
The military family readiness specialist for the Alaska Army National Guard is showing $2,737 worth of contributions since July with support from attorney Kristina Miller ($500), soldier Peter Fitzwilliams ($500) and Kayla Mountain ($500), who is general manager at Smokin’ Deals FBK.
Gray is one of three people challenging Sean Rice, a labor supervisor at the city of Fairbanks.
Seat F candidates Gregory Kahoe, a faculty member at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and April Smith, homemaker and former real estate agent, joined Rice in filing exemptions.
Campaign records show Brandon Boylan, a university professor seeking school board Seat G, has accumulated $873 from about 15 contributors including $75 from Amy Gallaway, the West Valley High School teacher named 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year, and $100 from Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks.
Maggie Matheson, operations manager for Alaska Dental Arts, is also running for school board Seat G. She filed an exemption.
School Board Seat E candidates incumbent Tim Doran, a retired principal, and Jeffrey Rentzel, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a background in juvenile justice, both said they are exempt.
The races for North Pole City Council and for the Interior Gas Utility board of directors are uncontested.
