With winter coming up and temperatures dropping, the Fairbanks homeless population is taking the hit. A Fairbanks nonprofit No Limits is opening up a new warming center Monday to accommodate people with no place to go.
The center will provide a place to rest, take a shower, have a warm drink and get on a computer, said Roscoe Britton, No Limits program coordinator. With social distancing rules in place, the space will accommodate 10-12 people at a time, and if there is a line to get in, No Limits will set time limits on staying, Britton said.
Devon Mataya used to come to the old location of the No Limits warming center last year.
“When I would come by, there would be nights where I would be walking around all night long, just not having anywhere to sleep or do anything,” he said. “I would come in there, grab a cup of coffee, watch a little TV, take a little nap, so I can, you know, get some rest. So that definitely helped me out tremendously.“
The new location of the warming center features a spacious room with several couches, tables, a TV and coffee station, as well as a shower and laundry room on site.
Another No Limits regular, Albert Demientieff, said he is happy about the additions.
“It’s all A-plus to me,” he said. “It’s a place for me to have a shower, to warm up, just relax. They are here to offer help to us. And the shower.”
No Limits, originally a reentry program for previously homeless or incarcerated people, opened their warming center last year, after they surveyed the Fairbanks homeless population and saw the need for it, Britton said. That need grew even more when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, since a lot of places where homeless people used to warm up were now closed.
“Basically now all they were doing was just walking the streets until it was time for a place they could go to open,” Britton said.
The number of people coming to the warming center last year grew from 49 to 79 after the pandemic hit, and the number of meals the staff served there grew from 69 to 99, Britton said.
Overall, Fairbanks has about 200 homeless people, though most of them are enrolled in programs helping them with temporary housing, said Mike Sanders, the city’s housing and homeless coordinator. Around 50 to 60 people live in encampments for years, but it’s a challenge to get them to accept the housing option, he said.
Britton said that some of the homeless individuals are hesitant to use the city services because they don’t trust the government.
“There are a lot of them feeling that the system has failed them, and that’s why they are not engaging to get the help, because there is definitely help here for them,” he said.
He explained that opening up the warming center allowed the No Limits staff to meet those individuals where they are and, by doing that, gain some trust.
“What the warming center provided is a place where they could be safe and at the same time see that we are genuinely passionate about helping people,” he said. “So now we are able to talk with them like we are talking and find out what it is that we can do to help.”
Britton said that the idea of a warming center is to eventually have a one-stop place where homeless people could come not only to rest, but also access services, get job referrals or check their health — “to make sure at least the basics are OK.” He would also want to provide emergency housing, day work referrals and even some past time options, he said.
“That’s what we are aiming to do,” he said.
For now, they are starting small, but can see the results already.
Devon Mataya was one of the people that would stop by the warming center last year, and now he is working in the center.
“I’m glad that happened to me because now I get to do for others what others have done for me in the past.”
The new warming center is located in the same building as the No Limits main office, 253 Romans Way, with several buses stopping in the vicinity. It will be open approximately from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Britton said.
People who want to donate food, drinks or clothes, especially gloves, hats and socks, are welcome to drop them off at the No Limits office.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.