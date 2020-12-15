The John Weaver Memorial Skatepark in Growden Park is more than 20 years old and in a state of disrepair, and it’s also the only skatepark in Fairbanks. The Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition and The North Star Community Foundation are working to renovate the skatepark, and their effort recently got a boost in the form of a $10,000 grant award from The Skatepark Project.
The coalition has been working since 2016 to renovate the skatepark, where the features are a hodgepodge of design types and materials that aren’t great for beginners. The park is small and can’t handle many active skaters using it at once. It’s also paved with road asphalt that’s unforgiving when skaters take a spill — less than ideal for kids trying to learn to skate and a far cry from modern industry standards.
The project was chosen from hundreds of applications. Funding from The Skatepark Project is only awarded to projects that fill a clear need in the community, have widespread support from local skaters and are led by groups that can ensure the project is completed to industry standards. The coalition got a huge boost in being able to demonstrate those requirements when it was appropriated $186,000 from The Fairbanks North Star Borough through the Community Capital Improvements Project competitive application in August.
Momentum is big when it comes to fundraising projects as ambitious as this one. Coalition President Jerry Lee Sadler said the funding from the borough, and now The Skatepark Project, will enable the coalition to hire a firm for the design phase, a key step in having a more concrete idea to pitch the project, and demonstrate its value, to other potential donors.
“We’ve been fighting to get the money for design for a few years now, raising $500 and $1000 there,” Sadler said. “Once we have the design and engineering documents, we’re going to have a picture of the dream.”
Sadler also said he hopes the funding that’s been raised this year will build momentum for the renovation and attract more donations from the within the Fairbanks community.
“It’s quite a difficult time to go out and ask for money in the community, but a community our size deserves a skatepark of this caliber. And so, my call to action is trying to get the community to help in any way possible, by reaching out to us, by donating through our project page on the North Star Community Foundation,” Sadler said.
So, what is the community value of a skatepark? Coalition Treasurer Kelli Boyle has spent decades working with youth in Fairbanks. She put it this way: “Of all the interventions I’ve done with kids, skating is the most effective I’ve ever seen.” Boyle, a self described middle-aged mom, isn’t a skater, but when it comes to skateboarding, she’s a believer and an advocate.
“Not all kids have the ability to enter team sports. Team sports are expensive, they require a lot of coordination by the parents. Skateboarding is something that once you have a deck and wheels, which is relatively inexpensive and pretty easy to procure ... you’re able to practice in your driveway,” Sadler said of projects value to local kids.
Of course, with a safe skatepark, local skateboarders could take that practice beyond their driveway and build a community around skating, honing a skill, being physically active.
“Having the space for a new generation to have this outlet is pretty important in a town like ours,” Sadler said.
The Skatepark Project used to be called the Tony Hawk Foundation. Their mission is to help underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth. The project’s website is skatepark.org.
Find out more about the Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition by visiting nscfundalaska.org/FSC.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.