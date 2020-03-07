Local firefighters came together to build incident management skills this week, working with each other to respond to simulated emergencies.
Chris Edsell, captain with North Star Volunteer Fire Department, noted that National Fire Academy instructors told him this week they were impressed by a class of local firefighters and that a lot of problems they see in scenarios at the academy they aren’t really seeing here. Edsell attributes this to the fact that the local fire departments work together.
He said any fire in the area can be responded to by multiple agencies.
“We’re all responding together, so we’re all very familiar with how each other works and all of our jargon and lingo and communication is all the same, so whereas down at the National Fire Academy you’ll have somebody from Alaska, you’ll have somebody form New York, you’ll have somebody from Florida and there’s just some differences in communication and what things are called,” Edsell said.
The National Fire Academy, based in Emmitsburg, Maryland, offers each state a few classes per year, according to Edsell, but a department has to apply for them. In this case, North Star applied, and starting Sunday firefighters were involved in a class called Command and Control of Incident Operations, which teaches students how to apply National Incident Management systems and the Incident Command System.
Students were given an incident and then tasked with deciding how to respond to it in a simulation. They were working on a mass casualty school bus crash early Thursday afternoon. They moved to a nursing home fire before the day was done.
“This class predominantly deals with fire incidents, but there are a couple of others,” Edsell said. “The last scenario, the big scenario at the finale of this class (Friday) is going to be a big HazMat incident, which involves a HazMat plant being on fire, but there’s also lots of other problems going on at the same time. So what the students are doing is they’re working through how to appropriately use the ICS system and managing resources.”
Nine departments attended the training: Eielson Air Force Base Fire Department, Valdez Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, University Fire Department, Fort Wainwright Fire Department, Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department, North Star Volunteer Fire Department, North Pole Fire Department and Chena Gold-Stream Fire and Rescue.
“It’s a great opportunity to focus on not only the tactics, but really the strategies of how to manage an emergency scene,” said David Mattox, captain with the University Fire Department. “So often we are focused on the tactics that we don’t take time to think about strategies and how to deal with growing emergencies.”
In all, 17 people from local fire departments were able to come together as students for the training.
“A lot of these folks had shifts during the week and they were able to not interrupt their work schedule too much and be able to take this class, which is hugely beneficial,” Mattox said, “and then we know when we go on accident scenes, I’m going on accident scenes with these people. These are the ones who are going to be mutual aid.”
Now, Mattox added, they can all say they got the same sort of training.
“This way, there’s a high likelihood that one of these 17 people, if not all of them, are on the same scene and we can all talk and get the right objectives,” he said.
Thursday afternoon, broken apart into different rooms of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College, teams of assorted department personnel either stood by awaiting orders or took to the “command post,” where instructions were delivered by the student in charge of a given simulation.
“Would you like me to start getting yellows and reds moved up the hill so that we can get ambulances transporting,” said a voice over a walkie-talkie. Yellow stood for serious while red stood for passengers in critical conditions.
“Affirmative,” another voice responded, as the command post students looked over how many units had been dispatched.
In another room, where students were working, “on the scene” tags representing school bus passengers in various medical states, both inside and outside of the bus, changed hands as medical units arrived; all units were represented by the students, who changed roles as simulations changed.
Steve Bloyd traveled from room to room, asking students what they were doing at their given posts and listening as they communicated with each other. Bloyd has worked with the National Fire Academy for 31 years and has given this training in all 50 states.
“They’re excellent. What I’m seeing is some really good decision making here,” Bloyd said of the students at this regional training.
Bloyd said that’s what they try to drive them to do: to give enough information where students can make some decisions without instructors holding their hands or making it for them.
Once the students identify the problems and make decisions on how to handle it, they begin to identify specific strategies and tactics, according to Bloyd.
“Once they’ve determined that, they start ordering resources and allocating them,” he said, “and then lastly we want to see them track those resources so nobody gets lost.”
The purpose of this type of training, he said, is to take classical decision-making and turn it into naturalistic decision-making, or a response where you react because you’ve handled a similar incident before.
“So when they come to an incident like we just did, they can remember some of the stuff we did here and will be able to have instant recall and to make those decisions in a more timely fashion,” he said, “and that’s one of the gists of this course.”
