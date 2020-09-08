The operators of a Fairbanks Bible camp want to appeal a decision by the borough assessor disqualifying some of their property from a tax exemption, but they can’t get a hearing.
A state judge has twice said it’s the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s responsibility to process the appeal. The borough wants the state to settle the matter. The case has assembly authority to go to the Alaska Supreme Court.
Legal and property tax bills for Victory Ministries of Alaska, a nonprofit that operates Camp Li-Wa on about 70 acres off Chena Hot Springs Road, are approaching $250,000 as their request for redress bounces between state courts and the borough.
The case has implications for other evangelical organizations and nonprofits that enjoy a property tax exemption, according to officials with Victory Ministries, which owns property in other Alaska municipalities.
Stan Gillespie is chairman of the board of directors. The borough misunderstands the community service provided by the camp and the nature of how the gospel is shared there, he said.
“They believe that Camp Li-Wa does not qualify as a charitable organization because fees are accepted from church groups who put on self-programmed retreats that are not available to the public at large,” Gillespie said in a written statement. “They question most instances where money changes hands even though more than 50% of Camp Li-Wa’s income comes from gifts and donations, not fees of any kind.
“The assessor reasoned: since Camp Li-Wa is providing housing, entertainment and lodging, their tax-exempt status gave Camp Li-Wa an unfair advantage over other hotels or for-profit businesses,” he wrote.
Both Alaska law and borough code provide that “property used exclusively for nonprofit religious, charitable, cemetery, hospital, or educational purposes” is exempt from taxation.
On income-earning property, it is exempt “only if that income is solely from use of the property by nonprofit religious, charitable, cemetery, hospital, or education groups. If used by nonprofit educational groups, the property is exempt only if used exclusively for classroom space.”
The assessor holds that some of the Camp Li-Wa property was “not used exclusively for exempt purposes,” according to the most recent exemption determination, signed Aug. 18 by now-former Acting Assessor Brad Acord.
The dispute started in 2018 when Victory Ministries was notified that its property tax exemption was partially revoked after 32 years and a tax bill of around $70,000 came due.
An investigation by the assessor’s office showed that Camp Li-Wa was seeking business outside of evangelical circles, offering vacation rentals on commercial websites and renting to secular groups.
Steven Mahoney, attorney for Victory Ministries of Alaska, maintains that religious and charitable organizations are allowed to make money from minimal secular activities and keep their tax exemptions.
The organization wants a hearing before the borough Board of Equalization, which is vested with deciding on property tax valuation appeals.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he shares in Victory Ministries’ frustration that their appeal is still pending.
“As a mayor and as a taxpayer, it frustrates me that we can’t get this taken care of,” Ward said.
But he isn’t convinced that the borough is the best place for an appeal that hinges on the interpretation of state law. That is better taken up by the Alaska Court System than by a panel of citizen appointees, he said.
“You run the risk, when you have a citizen board that is interpreting law, that they could get it wrong,” Ward said.
Gillespie said Victory Ministries will continue to seek a hearing before an independent body to make its case that all Camp Li-Wa property should be tax exempt. The next step likely involves going back to state court, he said.
“The assessor has determined that as a religious nonprofit, Camp Li-Wa’s activities must all be religious and narrowly views that as the activities one would normally associate with a church,” Gillespie wrote. “Camp Li-Wa is a Christian organization that provides quality camps and retreats year around for children and adults, along with opportunities for education and personal growth. These are all allowable by law for religious nonprofits.”
