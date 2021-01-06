The Bureau of Land Management recorded a total of $14.4 million in bids for oil and gas leases in a portion the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this morning, but none were from major players in the oil industry.
Eleven tracts received bids, with most coming from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. Two other entities, Knik Arm Services and Regenerate Alaska Inc., a subsidiary of 88 Energy, also placed bids.
The lease sale encompassed nearly 600,000 acres of the coastal portion of ANWR known as the 1002 Area, according to BLM. The state of Alaska will receive half the revenues, with most of it coming from AIDEA. When the 2017 Tax Act was passed, opening the way for the lease sale, proponents said they expected total ANWR lease sales to generate up to $1 billion.
AIDEA, the state-owned economic development corporation, in December unanimously agreed to spend up to $20 million on leases to keep the doors open to future development in ANWR.
It's the first lease sale after a 40-year battle to open the area to oil and gas exploration. Opposition to the sale has been strong, likely contributing to the lack of interest by the oil industry. The entire bid opening lasted less than 10 minutes.
Several states and environmental organizations have filed lawsuits over the lease sale, as well as the Gwich'in Steering Committee and tribal groups. Most of the world's major banks also have said they would not finance development in the Arctic