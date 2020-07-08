State and federal geologists have been keeping an eye on the Barry Arm, which has the potential to unleash a large landslide that could lead to a devastating tsunami in Prince William Sound. So far, they have found little to no movement in two large landslides above Barry Glacier, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
Barry Glacier, 28 miles northeast of Whittier, is retreating rapidly, which could destabilize the slopes above it. If a landslide occurs, it could dump millions of tons of rock into Harriman Fiord, generating a large tsunami that could have devastating effects on fishermen and recreationalists in Prince William Sound, as well as the town of Whittier. Scientists say such a slide could happen within a year and is likely within 20 years.
The Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys and U.S. Geological Surveys looked at recent satellite radar images from May and June to check to see if two landslide areas had shown any movement.
The images showed that Landslide A, the larger of the two, had moved less than an inch. A portion of Landslide B, about 1 mile north of the glacier's toe, had moved 2 to 3 inches in the same period.
DGGS Director Steve Masterman said the lack of movement does not prove one way or the other that a landslide is imminent. In addition, it isn't possible to predict the size or timing of a landslide, or even if it will occur. However, the agencies plan to continue to collect and analyze satellite data, which will provide geologists with information about the dynamics of those land masses.
State and federal agencies will continue to monitor the movement of the landslide areas throughout the summer, Masterman said. Data and analysis can be found at doi.org/10.5066/P9Z04LNK
DGGS has also used LIDAR and photogrammetic surveys of the landslides, which will serve as a baseline against any future movement of the area. Information on such comparisons will be released to the public as soon as they are processed.
