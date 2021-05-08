Seven people testified Thursday at a public hearing on the pending new borough spending plan. A final vote on the 2021-2022 Fairbanks North Star Borough budget is expected on May 13.
The $173.4 million proposal assumes a slight reduction in the areawide mill rate, estimated to be 13.799 mills. The plan fully funds all borough services, which are reduced due to Covid-19 but are expected to ramp up by Jan. 1, 2022.
New services are planned at the Carlson Center, and the budget allocates $2 million to design a new animal shelter, $5.2 million for repairs at the Wescott Memorial Pool and $1.3 million for design and scoping for a major remodel at the Noel Wien Public Library.
The borough is additionally planning to add a handful of public employees and raising spending on travel and training.
Spoken testimony hit on topics to include Carlson Center management, borough fees and education funding.
Three people, including the president of the local hockey club and an official with the youth soccer association, testified in favor of the borough taking over management of the Carlson Center with expanded services, while one person spoke against the idea.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White said he looks forward to the new management at the UAF Nanook hockey team’s home arena.
“We believe it will be successful,” he said.
Another testifier spoke against a fee increase for an application for a preliminary plat variance from $400 to $750. Steve Lowry said the fee increase appears to be aimed at discouraging people from applying for a preliminary plat variance.
The assembly was encouraged to maintain or improve services at the animal shelter.
Former Assemblyman Lance Roberts spoke about several things, including telling leaders that he is offended by the rule that face masks must be worn at borough facilities.
He called the borough takeover of the Carlson Center a boondoggle.
The assembly is raising the local contribution to education by $400,000.
Roberts said the school district doesn’t deserve the increase in funding after enrollment dropped by about 2,000 students. Parents were turned off by the district’s handling of public education during Covid-19, Roberts said.
“You guys are giving the school district a lot of money even after they lost 2,000 kids because of their draconian rules,” Roberts said. “They brought it on themselves.”
Kim Lee suggested that the assembly, instead of raising funding for K-12, consider investing in preschool education.
