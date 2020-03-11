“Being intoxicated” was added to a list of prohibited conduct at Fairbanks North Star Borough public libraries. Violators of the Patron Conduct Policy can lose library privileges.
The Library Commission added intoxication as prohibited behavior last month during a routine policy review, according to Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer. Public intoxication is not a crime in Alaska or in Fairbanks.
A recent uptick in “misbehaving activities,” including drunkenness, loud disturbances and verbal abuse of staff, factored into the commission’s decision to make intoxication an act that can lead to “denial of library privileges,” according to Livingston.
“The library staff are constantly on the lookout for ways to provide a pleasant experience for their users and when negative behaviors occur, they naturally seek out solutions that will move us toward the goal of providing that pleasant experience,” Livingston wrote in an email.
The vote to make drunkenness a prohibited activity at the library was unanimous, Livingston said. The Patron Conduct Policy is enforced by library staff and security.
“Those whose conduct is disruptive to library operations and other patrons’ use of the library may have the privilege of using the library abridged or denied to the extent necessary to deal with the problem,” the Patron Conduct Policy states.
Library users engaging in improper conduct may be asked to stop, to move to another area of the library or to leave the facility under the policy.
“Severe or recurring problems may be dealt with by making library use conditional, and patrons may not be allowed to return until a meeting is conducted with the library director or designee that results in a satisfactory plan for the patron’s future compliance with this policy,” the conduct policy states.
The policy calls for the least restrictive consequence necessary to fix the conduct.
Other prohibitions under the Patron Conduct Policy include talking on a cell phone in an area other than the lobby or a cell phone booth, having an odor that disturbs others, washing clothes in a restroom sink, sleeping, viewing obscene material and bringing things into the library that create an obstacle.
