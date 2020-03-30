The Alaska Legislature passed its operating and capital budgets Saturday night, along with a $1,000 Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, and then immediately went into extended recess.
This is the first time in years that the Legislature has met its statutory 90-day session limit. It’s also the smallest dividend amount approved since 2013 — when the annual payout was $900.
The operating budget includes $4.5 billion in state unrestricted general funds, which required a dip into the Constitutional Budget Reserve, one of the state’s dwindling savings accounts.
The budget was passed without the inclusion of the additional dividend check Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed to be paid out before July to all Alaskans who received a 2019 dividend as a sort of individual stimulus meant to offset financial hardship experienced by thousands of Alaskans due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. The Senate passed its budget last week with the approximately $1,000 additional payout, but the supplemental PFD did not survive the House.
The Legislature issued its final vote on the budget around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dunleavy responded to the operating budget Sunday afternoon with mixed approval — criticizing the Legislature for not including the supplemental dividend.
“Thousands of Alaskans are out of work through no fault of their own, due to the government pausing most economic activity to slow the spread of the disease,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “It would appear lawmakers missed the opportunity to create a cash infusion from the earnings reserve account into the hands of Alaskans, like hairdressers and restaurant workers, that could have happened in as little as two weeks. I am quite frankly puzzled why they would not do that.”
Dunleavy’s disappointment was shared by members of the House Republican Minority.
“Stimulus could have been one of the most important things we did for the people of Alaska all year,” said Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico, who voted against the bill along with North Pole Republican Rep. Mike Prax and 11 others.
Other aspects of the operating budget the governor did not address in his brief Sunday afternoon statement include a smaller cut to the University of Alaska system — in the form of a $12.5 million cut rather than the governor’s proposed $25 million cut — as well as $14 million for the Village Public Safety Officer program, which Dunleavy cut funding for last year; $21 million for senior benefits, which Dunleavy cut last year; $98 million for Pioneers’ Homes, for which Dunleavy sought to increase residential rates; and $151 million for Alaska State Troopers.
The Legislature’s budget also adds $30 million more than Dunleavy’s proposal for K-12 education.
In direct response to the state’s COVID-19 outbreak — which rose to 114 cases statewide Sunday — the Legislature also approved $75 million to the Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Emergency Programs to bolster Alaska’s emergency medical and trauma systems; $5 million to the Disaster Relief Fund to be used by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to help with the public health disaster response; $5 million for the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to alleviate COVID-19-related homelessness, and $2.7 million for public health in the municipality of Anchorage.
Taking money from the Constitutional Budget Reserve requires a three-quarters vote, which the bill just barely received when House Republican Minority member Rep. Colleen Sullivan-Leonard, R-Wasilla, voted in favor of the draw, bringing the vote to 30.
The Legislature entered an extended recess directly following the vote.
By entering a recess rather than adjourning fully, the Legislature is allowed to return to Juneau to take up additional business until the expiration of the regular session in mid-May, after which point the lawmakers would need to call for a special session. Much of that is reliant on where the state’s COVID-19 crisis sits at that time.
Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, emphasized the need to take health precautions and maintain social distance in a statement issued after the Legislature recessed.
“While life, health, and safety remain our top priorities, we also recognize the importance of helping Alaskans cope with the economic harm caused by the painful, yet necessary, health mandates. That’s why we sent the governor legislation enacting strong economic protections for Alaskans in the coming months,” Giessel said. “By working together and following the expert advice of health care professionals, we can all do our part to reduce the spread of this virus.”
The Legislature approved an extension of Dunleavy’s emergency declaration until November, allowing the state to continue receiving federal aid.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.